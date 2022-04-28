“We’re working,” says Gal Gadot about “Wonder Woman 3”

In an interview with Forbes, Gal Gadot commented on the production status of “Wonder Woman 3”, which was announced days after the release of “Wonder Woman 1984” in 2020. The actress limited herself to reassuring Diana fans and made it clear that the feature footage is in progress.

“We can’t wait to release the next movie. We are currently working on the script for the third one. So things are in motion. I’m really excited for fans to see Wonder Woman 3.”

Gadot didn’t go into plot details and didn’t even give a prediction of when we’ll see the movie. The actress recently shared a never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photo of the second film:

The actress has been dedicating herself to a very different role for Disney: the Evil Queen in the new live-action “Snow White”. The classic character is the actress’s first major villain.

“It’s fun, I can do different things”, celebrated Gadot. “I can sing, dance, play a villain, things I’ve never done before. And she is the first villain in Disney history,” he commented. The actress also promised that the Evil Queen will be “really evil. It will be interesting”.

The popular Snow White story has already won several adaptations, such as “Mirror, Mirror Me” (2012) and “Snow White and the Huntsman”, starring Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth. As of right now, the new Disney movie has no release date yet.