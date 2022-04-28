What happened for stocks to jump 5.3% this Wednesday? – Money Times

The actions of OK (VALE3) had the third highest high of Ibovespa (IBOV) this Wednesday (27). The shares jumped 5.35% and ended the day quoted at R$ 82.17.

According to Regis Chinchilla, analyst at Land Investmentstoday’s high came amid expectations of the balance of first quarterwhich will be released after the market closes.

“The numbers come a week after the company reported production of iron ore below market estimates, affected by heavier rains”, says the analyst.

He also highlights that the new spending of US$ 2.3 trillion in infrastructure, announced today by the Chinese government, also pulled the mining sector into the positive field, as the Asian country is the largest global consumer of the raw material.

As Vale jumps, Hapvida collapses

The actions of hapvida (HAPV3) had the largest drop in Ibovespa this Wednesday. The shares tumbled 5.84% and closed the trading session at R$9.35.

“The drop reflects a worsening in expectations for the result of the first quarter of 2022, driven by the increase in unemployment indicators”, explains Regis Chincila.

About investing in the stock, the analyst urges the investor to be cautious, as he must monitor the recovery of the business framework and the country’s economic situation throughout 2022.

See the biggest hikes of the day:

Company ticker Variation Gerdau GGBR4 +6.01% WEG WEGE3 +5.50% OK VALE3 +5.35% Gerdau Metalúrgica GOAU4 +5.08% Marfrig MRFG3 +4.81%

See the biggest drops of the day:

Company ticker Variation hapvida HAPV3 −5.84% Blue BLUE4 −3.19% Positive POSI3 −2.63% nature NTCO3 −2.48% Inter BIDI11 −2.18%

See the most traded stocks of the day:

Company ticker Variation OK VALE3 +5.35% Petrobras PETR4 0.00% Bradesco BBDC4 +0.60% hapvida HAPV3 −5.84% B3 B3SA3 −0.73%

