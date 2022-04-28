What is? How to enter? It’s dangerous? know everything

One of the most talked about subjects in recent months is the metaverse. The concept, on the rise since Facebook announced the change of name to Meta, in October 2021, is seen as a near future that will bring several changes in our daily lives and even in the way of doing business.

But what exactly is the metaverse? How will it work? How are we going to enter this new reality? tilt prepared a report to explain everything about this virtual world. See below:

Metaverse: what it is, how to enter and more

What is metaverse?

Basically, metaverse is a concept that mixes augmented reality and virtual environments. It can be understood as a experience in a virtual space, but with real life influences in that universe.

Experts say that in the near future, people will be in this “world” of the internet interacting as if they were “inside” it. In other words, we will have virtual avatars that will be able to talk, work, have a social life with friends and family, and material goods in a universe online.

As it is a virtual environment, accessing it requires some technologies such as virtual reality glasses.

How did the metaverse come about?

The term metaverse is not new. It emerged ten years ago with the work of Neal Stephenson call “snow Crash”, which synchronizes reality and fiction through a game where a delivery man Pizza in real life it is a samurai in the virtual universe called “metaverse”.

the fiction book scientific was the starting point for the emergence of several games such as Second Life, Roblox, Fortnite and Minecraft, where players can create parallel lives in a virtual environment.

Last year, the term and subject of “lives on the internet” came to prominence after Mark ZuckerbergCEO of Facebook, to change the name of his company and claim that the metaverse is the future of the internet and technology in our lives.

The company says it has invested $50 million in this new segment, and said it plans to test digital universes over the next two years and develop multiverse applications between 2031 and 2036.

What are the applications of the metaverse?

Technology solutions such as virtual reality and simulators in 3D are simpler application examples. Enthusiasts say the metaverse will affect many areas of our lives.

According to experts, medicine is one of the segments with great potential for the use of new technologies and several possibilities are being developed, such as: distance surgeries, courses in which students do not need real bodies to learn, clothes that can assess body situations. such as temperature and transpiration level, are some already raised.

In the corporate world, the use of the metaverse ranges from interactive meetings (real with virtual), to specialized training carried out at a distance and in a totally virtual way — which would greatly reduce the costs of a company.

How to enter the metaverse by computer?

For those who are curious, knowing an example of a metaverse, a good way is through the Roblox platform, which can be accessed from any computer that is connected to the internet.

Access the website of roblox and create an account. Then choose from the hundreds of games created on the platform and click “Play” — in this game you don’t need to buy cryptocurrencies to get started.

To create your own world in metaverse robloxthe suggestion is to use a computer for the ease of use of the map creation tool roblox studio, a game development engine integrated with terrain editors 3Dsound tools, and a native code editor that uses a scripting language called Lua.

What are NFTs?

This universe brings with it several nomenclatures that, despite being unknown to the great mass, are becoming increasingly present in our daily lives. Have you heard of NFT?

The acronym means tokens Non-Fungible. To understand better, it is necessary to explain that something “fungible” is something that mixes. For example, a $50 bill can be exchanged for another bill of the same value. A non-fungible item, on the other hand, has no way of making this exchange, since its value is unique, there is no other like it.

Therefore, when a user acquires an NFT in a game, for example, he becomes the sole owner of it, which increases its value.

But you may be wondering: how to buy an NFT? The main way is using cryptocurrencies, as this “virtual money” is one of the foundations of any metaverse.

According to websites specializing in cryptocurrencies, the three most used within the metaverse are:

Mana – decentral and ($2,947)

($2,947) Sand – The sandbox ($4,144)

– The ($4,144) eaxs – Axie infinity ($58.26)

Which companies are already investing in the metaverse?

Several companies started to bet on this new universe, in addition to Facebook, of course.

Nvidia Omniverse, a collaborative simulation platform, became available online in August of last year. Here, designers, artists and other professionals can work together to build metaverses.

Microsoft didn’t stand still either: the company created Mesh in early 2021. The platform allows for meetings with holograms and has also developed 3D avatars for Teams, its communication tool widely used in online meetings.

The multinational Nike created Nikeland, a platform within the Roblox game. In December, the company acquired a startup specializing in fashion NFTs.

Even Banco do Brasil joined the trend at the end of 2021. The financial institution entered the “game” of the metaverse by including a virtual experience within the GTA game server. The gamer can then open a bank account for his character, in addition to being able to even work as a cashier.

How to invest in the metaverse?

For now, the most common ways are:

Purchase of virtual land : By acquiring virtual lands in some metaverse you can rent or sell them in the future. It is also possible to build a property there and capitalize it in many ways, just as we do in the physical world. In November, a 566-square-meter virtual land of a game sold for $2.4 million in cryptocurrencies.

: By acquiring virtual lands in some metaverse you can rent or sell them in the future. It is also possible to build a property there and in many ways, just as we do in the physical world. In November, a 566-square-meter virtual land of a game sold for $2.4 million in cryptocurrencies. purchase of tokens several: tokens of the main metaverse-related games gain value as the project arouses interest among its users. Clothing, objects, vehicles, collectibles, artwork, all of these can be tokenized .

of the main metaverse-related games gain value as the project arouses interest among its users. Clothing, objects, vehicles, collectibles, artwork, all of these can be . Shares : Investing in shares of companies that bet on solutions and functionalities of the metaverse, can be a good alternative to invest in this world as well. Companies like Facebook/Meta already have shares for sale.

: Investing in shares of companies that bet on solutions and functionalities of the metaverse, can be a good alternative to invest in this world as well. Companies like Facebook/Meta already have shares for sale. investment funds : In December, the Brazilian manager Vitreous launched the product “ Vitreous metaverse “, which invests only in actions linked to the sector. The minimum contribution is R$ 1,000.

: In December, the Brazilian manager launched the product “ “, which invests only in actions linked to the sector. The minimum contribution is R$ 1,000. Cryptocurrencies: Buying cryptocurrencies associated with the metaverse is another way to invest in this market. Decentreland (MANNA), sandbox ( SAND ) and Enjin coin ( ENJ ) are some of them. These digital currencies can be acquired through specialized companies. There are usually fees for withdrawals and transfers.

What to expect from the metaverse for the future?

The experts’ promise is that the metaverse will change the world as we know it today, having a direct influence on the market as a whole and also on the way we interact and do things. But this will not be in the short term. The coming years will tell how technologies aimed at it will be applied in our daily lives.

One of the biggest challenges and investments in this context will be allying one world to another through open standards, as well as adapting the world to virtual production platforms at affordable costs.

How many people are already in the metaverse?

Survey of the research institute Kantar Ibope Media shows that 6% of Brazilians who use the internet already transit through some version of the metaverse. This corresponds to about 4.9 million people.

the consultancy Gartner predicts that by 2026, one in four internet users in the world will spend at least an hour a day in these virtual worlds.

Is Metaverse Dangerous?

Like the internet in general, metaverse it can also hide dangers to the user and society, some of which are: harassment, violation of privacy, circulation of false information (fake news) and financial scams. Understand better below: