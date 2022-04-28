what to expect from the big banks in the 1st quarter?

This Tuesday (26), the main Brazilian banks began to release the results for the 1st quarter of 2022. Analysts predict an increase in default and billionaire profits are guaranteed.

Generally, the first three months of the year are weaker and the results of this period do not represent great expectations for the market. However, rising delinquency rates can significantly increase profits.

FGTS emergency withdrawal: Serasa offers special debt negotiation conditions

According to the most recent data from Serasa, the number of people with a dirty name reached 65.2 million in February. That’s a rise of 1.2 million in the first two months of 2022 alone.

Santander announced the results this week. On May 5th, it will be Bradesco’s turn, and on the 9th and 11th, Itaú and Banco do Brasil will do the same.

Santander has a profit of R$ 4 billion in the first quarter

The first to publish the results for the beginning of the year was Santander. The Bank had managerial profit of R$ 4.005 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), an increase of 1.3% compared to the result of 1Q21.

Corporate net income was BRL 3.946 billion, which represents a growth of 40.1% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Santander’s loan portfolio reached R$455.166 billion in the first three months of 2022, an increase of 7.2% compared to the same period in 2021. The individual and small and medium-sized companies segments grew 19, 0% and 12.2%, respectively.

Credit to large companies decreased by 10.2%. According to analysts, this was mainly due to the exchange rate variation in the period and lower renewals of operations. The bank’s over 90-day delinquency ratio rose again and reached 2.9%, which is 0.2 percentage point higher than in the previous quarter.

