WhatsApp: how to make group calls of up to 32 people | Technology

WhatsApp has released a new limit for in-app voice calls. Users can now make group calls with up to 32 people at the same time.

The novelty came in an app update for iOS and Android. Until then, the maximum capacity for voice calls in the app was 8 participants.

WhatsApp has also changed the look of calls to make it easier for multiple people to talk. The feature is available from iOS version 22.8.80 (for iPhone) and 2.22.8.79 on Android.

Before, the company had already announced new features to facilitate the exchange of voice messages on WhatsApp, such as the option to listen to messages outside the conversation window and speed up the speed and audio.

Check out the steps to start a call with up to 32 people in the app:

Click the “Calls” button at the bottom of the application;

At the top of the screen, select the phone icon, with a “+” (plus) sign next to it;

Choose the option “New group call” and add the contacts;

Select the phone icon to initiate the call.

It is still possible to initiate a voice call directly from groups. In this case, just click on the phone icon and select the people you want to talk to.

An important detail: it is only possible to add numbers to a voice chat that are already saved in the address book.

The novelty is part of a package of news that the popular messaging app revealed a few weeks ago.

Soon, application users will be able to react to a conversation only with emojis, as is already possible on Facebook, share files of up to 2GB and group administrators will be able to delete messages from conversations.

The resources set the stage for WhatsApp Communities, a tool that will allow you to aggregate several groups in a shared space.

It is already being tested for some users and should start working around the world later this year, but in Brazil, only after the elections.