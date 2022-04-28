THE millionaire lucky day this Tuesday (26) promises a prize of R$ 1.2 million. The winner of this lottery can change their lives with this jackpot. However, as much as it is a good amount, if misused, it can run out very quickly. So, learn from lottery team of Prime diary, where to invest 1 million reais to ensure a peaceful life with a lifetime of monthly passive income.

make money with lottery it is a possibility for all who play assiduously. However, there is no shortage of stories of people who won, but a while later, were left with nothing due to mismanagement. Today, things have changed a little, as investments are available to everyone in the financial market so that the lucky prize is very well managed, ensuring a good future for the lucky ones.

Millionaire Lucky Day: where to invest 1 million reais?

There are many investment options that can start with minimum amounts of R$ 100.00. However, managing a large amount of money acquired overnight can be a challenge. Thus, in addition to the value of the Millionaire Lucky Day prize, it is worth indicating, today, some ideas on where to invest 1 million reais.

Before entering the financial market, it is recommended that the lottery winner takes a small test to find out his investor profile. After all, not everyone wants to take high risks for the sake of gigantic returns, as in stocks that can either go up a lot or go down to the point of being worth nothing!

Therefore, after discovering their investor profile, the lucky day winner can invest 1 million reais in various assets. Among the main options, the IPCA Treasury stands out; investment funds; shares; real estate funds; CBD; LCI and LCA; private pension and many others. However, before any investment, it is worth doing a good research on where you are going to put your money.

