where to watch, teams, schedule and refereeing

The Sausalito stadium will host the match between Unión La Calera and Santos, today (28), at 9:30 pm, in Viña Del Mar, Chile. The game is valid for the third round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage.

After losing to Banfield (ARG) and beating Universidad Católica (EQU), Peixe can overtake leader La Calera if they defeat the hosts this Thursday. The Chilean team is runner-up in their country’s championship and has sacked coach Martín Anselmi.

With three wins in the last four games, Santos leads the Brazilian Championship and can take first place in Group C of the South American. In the Copa do Brasil, they lost 1-0 to Coritiba, at Couto Pereira, and will need to react in Vila to reach the round of 16.

Where to watch:

The match will be shown on Conmebol TV. The game can also be followed bid by bid in the UOL Score.

Arbitration:

Referee: Angel Arteaga VEN)

Assistants: Alberto Ponte and Franchescoly Chacon (VEN)

Possible lineups

Union La Calera: maple; Vilches, Garcia, Wiemberg; Fernández, Alarcón, Castellani and Oyanedel; Cavalieri, Passerini, Saez. Technician: Carlos Galdames (assistant).

Saints: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo, Ângelo and Jhojan Julio (Lucas Braga); Léo Baptistão and Bryan Angulo (Ricardo Goulart). Technician: Fabian Bustos.

embezzlement

Santos will not count on Marcos Leonardo, who is serving the last game of suspension in the Sudamericana. He was punished by CONMEBOL with three hook games.