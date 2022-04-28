Which heroes can appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Check Out The Characters’ Angry Funkos – Movie News

Superior Iron Man, Mister Fantastic, Captain Carter and more. Who will appear in Doctor Strange 2?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 5th in theaters and all Marvel fans are already wondering: who will appear in the movie? We already have Patrick Stewart back as Professor Xavier, but will we have Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man? Michael B. Jordan as Black Panther? And John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic?

Well, many rumors are still being circulated and several theories are in the air, the fact is that, to find out, it’s best to watch the movie as soon as it opens in theaters. And to control anxiety, the I love cinema separated a list of Funkos from the heroes that may appear in the film. Connect!

Funko Pop Marvel Infinity War Iron Man





First on the list is the Funko Pop Marvel Infinity War Iron Man. Iron Man is one of the most beloved heroes in all of history, much for the iconic performance of Robert Downey Jr. But did you know that the Tom Cruise almost got cast in the role of the first movie, way back in 2008? There is a theory that he may participate in the film as the Superior Iron Man. So, do you think it’s a good one?

Funko Pop doll! Marvel: Captain Marvel





Does Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Will there be another actress in Brie Larson’s place? Rumors say that the heroine could be played by Lashana Lynch, Captain Marvel’s best friend in the 2019 movie. If true, better enjoy Brie Larson’s last moments with the Funko Pop doll! Marvel: Captain Marvel.

Funko Pop! Marvel: What If? Zombie Hunter Spidey





Featured in episode 5 of What If…?, the Funko Pop! Marvel: What If? Zombie Hunter Spidey is in a group of survivors, fighting in a world infested with zombies. Certainly a piece for your collection.

Funko Pop! Marvel: What If? Captain Carter





Peggy Carter shone as Captain Carter in the first season of What If…? and many rumors indicate that actress Hayley Atwell will revive Peggy Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. THE Funko Pop! Marvel: What If? Captain Carter is the perfect replica of the character for you.

Funko Pop Marvel: What If? – King Killmonger





the theory that Michael B Jordan would be the new Black Panther rose from the ashes. Will we really have a new version of the hero played by the actor? Or is it just speculation? Well, the fact is that the Funko Pop Marvel: What If? – King Killmonger it’s cool and your geek space is a great place to keep it.