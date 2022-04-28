Who is Aung San Suu Kyi, Nobel Peace Prize winner sentenced to prison after military coup in Myanmar | World

She was found guilty in the first of 11 corruption cases she faces, Reuters news agency reported citing sources close to the court.

Last year, the leader had already been sentenced to two years in prison for inciting dissent against the military and breaking health rules during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She has been in detention since a military junta toppled her government on February 1, 2021, ending a brief democratic period in Myanmar.

Understanding the military coup in Myanmar

Suu Kyi, 76, is known for receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 and has been the country’s de facto leader since 2015. Officially, her position was that of president of the NDL, the civilian party.

Daughter of a hero of the country’s independence, General Aung San, during the military regime, Suu Kyi was imprisoned – and remained so for 15 years (read further in this article).

She only got out of prison in 2010, and became the country’s leader. In power, she allied with the military to persecute an ethnic minority, the Rohingyas, who are Muslims (Myanmar is mostly Buddhist).

In 2019, she was the country’s representative in a trial at an International Court of Justice. Myanmar is accused of ethnic cleansing.

In the country, there are those who believe that Aung San Suu Kyi made a concession to the military by cooperating with them to try to strengthen democracy in the country.

On the day of the coup, in February 2021, she asked the population not to accept the action led by the military – and was immediately detained by the Junta that took power.

Prison during the dictatorship

In the 15 years that she remained confined to her residence, she had to limit herself to speaking to the followers who were positioned on the other side of her garden wall.

But now the situation is radically different, as the military keeps the place of its detention secret and its contacts abroad are limited to brief meetings with lawyers.

Suu Kyi spent much of her life in exile: first in India and then in the UK where she lived a housewife’s life, married to an Oxford professor, Michael Aris, a specialist in Tibet.

In 1988, when she traveled to Myanmar to visit her mother, she surprised everyone by announcing that she would be involved in the destiny of her country, in full revolt against the military junta.

“I could not, as my father’s daughter, remain indifferent to everything that happened,” she said in her first speech.

The military junta authorized the formation of her party, but she was quickly placed under house arrest.

In her confinement, Suu Kyi followed her victory in the 1990 elections, but the junta refused to recognize the results.

In 1991, he won the Nobel Peace Prize, but was unable to attend the ceremony in Oslo. She had to wait more than 20 years to receive the award.

In 2010, Aung San Suu Kyi was released after 15 years under house arrest. She entered Parliament in 2012 after the dissolution of the military junta a year earlier.

His international figure began to crumble once in power. Some criticized her for an autocratic conception of government.

In addition, she had to establish a balance to live with the military, who remained at the head of important ministries.

In 2017, nearly 750,000 Rohingya Muslims fled government abuse and Buddhist militias to seek refuge in Bangladeshi camps.

After the tragedy, Myanmar was charged with “genocide” at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Suu Kyi did not condemn the military and appeared in court in person to defend her country. She denied “any genocidal intent”.

The victory of Suu Kyi’s party in the 2020 legislative elections provoked the ire of the military, which resulted in the February coup d’état.

Detained and sentenced to silence, “Mother Suu” currently has little influence in Myanmar, where many people have renounced one of their fundamental principles, the policy of non-violence, and there are currently guerrilla actions against the junta.

She still faces nearly a dozen charges and faces up to 102 years in prison.