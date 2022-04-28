Will Doctor Strange 2 Finally Turn Rachel McAdams Into An Iconic Marvel Character? – Movie news

Benedict Cumberbatch Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits theaters the first week of May.

Everyone knows that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to have big surprises for the public, bringing together famous characters and newcomers in this Marvel sequel. In addition to names like Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen); returning for a new adventure is Christine Palmer, portraying Rachel McAdams — a darling actress in time travel movies. This time, will she travel the multiverse and become one of the most important characters in the comics?

Will Christine Palmer Become Marvel’s Night Nurse?





In the first Doctor Strange movie, audiences met nurse Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) old flame who works with him at the hospital in New York. Due to the difficult temper of the surgeon-turned-sorcerer, she is one of his few allies, even if the romantic relationship between the two never seems to work. Although she has a famous interpreter, the character is not very important in the long, but that promises to change in the sequel.

The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shows the protagonist attending Christine’s wedding to another man, but his presence could go further in the plot. Promotional photos show Rachel McAdams in another costume, in an escape sequence with Stephen Strange and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many theorize that this would be a variant of the Christine we know, likely linked with Defender Strange, an alternate version of Cumberbatch’s role already confirmed in the work.

Thus, many believe that the transformation of Christine Palmer into her alter ego in the comics could finally arise: the Night Nurse. Despite having no powers, such a character is essential in the adventures, as she uses her medical skills and intelligence to heal the heroes in her various adventures. In the comics, three women have held that position: Palmer, Linda Carter and Claire Temple – the latter played by Rosario Dawson in Daredevil, Luke Cage and The Defenders. In any case, it seems that Rachel McAdams will be more important in Doctor Strange 2 and the people thank you!

When does Doctor Strange 2 come out?





Adding a sense of terror to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange dealing with the consequences of his actions in the last few films, showing how dangerous messing with the concept of the Multiverse really is. Alongside Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), he decides to seek help from Wanda Maximoff, who has exiled herself from society, but perhaps has other intentions in the case.

It is worth remembering that Elizabeth Olsen even confirmed that her character can travel through the multiverse, while the new character of Doctor Strange 2 can also wander among different realities: the young America Chavez. In the comics, the girl travels to alternate dimensions and can break down walls between realities. In the teaser, she has the classic look with a star emblazoned on her jacket, as well as briefly appearing powering up and being saved by Doctor Strange.

With Chiwetel Ejiofor returning to the role of Mordo; the film promises other surprises, as fans theorize that there will be many cameos in the project. One of the practically confirmed names is Patrick Stewart, reprising the role of Professor Xavier. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in Brazilian cinemas on May 5, 2022.