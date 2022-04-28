Willian Arão, from Flamengo, suffers another defeat to Botafogo in Justice; debt already exceeds R$ 5.5 million

William Arão not yet paid to Botafogo. And continues to collect defeats in Justice. According to journalist Matheus Mandy, the steering wheel of Flamengo tried in recent months Declaratory Embargoes, all unanimously denied.

The debt with Botafogo already exceeds R$ 5.5 million, but the club will have R$ 400 thousand discounted, referring to the purchase of 20% of the player’s rights. At the end of 2015, the club deposited the amount twice, but the midfielder returned it not to renew.

The player can still appeal again and file Divergence Embargoes.

Willian Arão controversially left Botafogo at the end of 2015, refusing to comply with the automatic renewal clause if the club paid R$400,000. Then he hit it with Flamengo. Justice judged the case and punished the steering wheel in R$ 4 million in 2019, a value that is updated until the payment is made.

Willian Arão suffered another defeat in the Superior Labor Court. In recent months, the player has tried new Declaratory Embargoes, which were unanimously denied. There is still the possibility of filing a new appeal, Embargoes of Divergence (…) — MatheusMandy (@matheusmandy) April 28, 2022