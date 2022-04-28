With a goal from Raniel, Vasco overcomes Ponte Preta and wins the first in Série B of the Brazilian

THE Vasco had a good first half, played badly again in the final stage, but, against Ponte Preta this Wednesday, he won what was most important: the first victory in the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship 2022. The 1-0 triumph, with another goal from Raniel, relieves a little pressure on coach Zé Ricardo and the players – who applauded the crowd at the final whistle in São Januário.

Now with six points, Cruz-Maltino moves away from the Z4 and jumps to the first half of the table: it is in eighth place. Ponte Preta, which has four points, is in 15th position, outside the relegation zone with one point more than Vila Nova, the first team in the sticking area.

Raniel scored the winning goal for Vasco (Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco)

Through the Brazilian Serie B, Vasco returns to the field on Sunday, at 6 pm, against Tombense, in Minas Gerais. Afterwards, Cruz-Maltino has two consecutive matches at home: CSA, on the 7th of May, and Bahia, on the 14th. on the 8th, ahead. Check out the full table here!

BETTER, VASCO COMES OUT WITH RANIEL

With changes in all sectors in relation to the last game, Zé Ricardo bet on a lighter Vasco, especially on the left, with Riquelme, Figueiredo and Nene. The trio spoke well for the sector, and was responsible for the best bids. Before the 15th minute, Ponte Preta midfielders Felipe Amaral and Léo Naldi were already hanging for fouls on the side and shirt 10.

The first chance, however, was in a rare trip by Gabriel Dias to the bottom line. The cross was just right for Pec, who finished on top of Raniel. The only shot by Hélio dos Anjos’ team was in the next minute, at eight, but Alexander had no problem fitting Danilo’s shot.

Vasco continued with the control of the game and took danger in the momentum of Figueiredo, holder only because Erick felt in the warm-up. At 30, the attacker started the move in the middle and, inside the area, finished for a great defense of Caíque França. In the corner taken by Nene, it was again Figueiredo who supported Raniel, first, finally opening the score: 1 to 0.

VASCO DOES NOT REPEAT INITIAL STAGE, BUT WINS!

Hélio dos Anjos made two changes right at half-time and the scenario of the match changed. Not only because of Wallisson and Gabriel Venâncio’s entries, but also because of Vasco’s posture, who did not repeat the high mark, which caused problems when Macaca came out of the ball, and saw the opponent circling his area with danger. Despite this, the kicks continued without threatening Alexander’s goal.

After Figueiredo left with pain, at 13, Vasco continued to show signs of wear, and Zé Ricardo immediately made three substitutions at 29, putting Edimar, Weverton and Palacios on the field. With the fatigue also presented by Macaca, the match dropped too much in intensity and emotion. Better for Cruz-Maltino who, even without performing well in the final stage, won the three points.

DATASHEET

VASCO 1 X 0 PONTE PRETA

Date and time: 4/27/2022, at 9:30 pm

Local: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

Assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR) and Rafael Trombeta (PR)

Video referee: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Income/Audience: BRL 277,262.00 / 9,165 gifts / 8,796 paying

goals: Raniel (1-0, 30’/1ºT)

Yellow card: Nene, Anderson Conceição, Riquelme (VAS); Felipe Amaral, Léo Naldi, Wallisson (PON)

Red card: There wasn’t.

VASCO (Coach: Zé Ricardo)

Alexander, Gabriel Dias (Weverton, 29’/2nd), Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Riquelme (Edimar, 29’/2nd); Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos and Nenê (Palacios, 29’/2ºT); Gabriel Pec, Figueiredo (Vinicius, 13’/2ºT) and Raniel (Getúlio, 41’/2ºT).

PONTE PRETA (Coach: Hélio dos Anjos)

Caique France; Norberto, Thiago Oliveira, Fábio Sanches and Artur (Jean Carlos, 34’/2nd); Felipe Amaral (Wallisson, Interval), Léo Naldi (Pedro Júnior, 34’/2ºT) and Ramon; Luís Otávio (Gabriel Venâncio, Intervalo) and Danilo Gomes and Lucca.