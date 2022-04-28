‘With my characters, I want to show that an ordinary person can be tough’

She toured a boys’ club at an advertising agency in the 1960s in Mad Menleads the charge against a totalitarian regime in The Handmaid’s Tale and fought an abusive partner in the 2020 movie The invisible man. Based on your choices, it makes sense to want to reach out to Elisabeth Moss if things are going wrong.

“That’s a huge compliment,” Moss said recently of the idea that she’s perfect for being in a trench. “With the characters I play, it’s always been my intention to show how an average person can be tough. I want people to feel like, ‘Oh, I could be that person. I would do that.’ Or, ‘I hope I react this way.’ I like the idea of ​​playing ordinary superheroes because I think we all have a kind of superhero inside of us.”

But fighting the bad guy is not easy. In her new series Shining Girls, which premieres this Thursday, 29, on Apple TV + and features Brazilian Wagner Moura in the cast), Moss has a role tailored to her. She plays Kirby, a newspaper archivist in 1990s Chicago who is haunted and teased by a serial killer (Jamie Bell) named Harper, who is always one step ahead of his victims and the authorities. Part of what makes the series exciting is that it seems unstoppable.

Moss, who is an executive producer on the series and also directed two episodes, said of Bell: “I know I’m a suspect, but I really think this is the best thing he’s ever done. He’s surprised us every day.”

Harper is so confident that he approaches his prey with arrogance. Moss says it’s that charisma that sells the character.

“Our intention was to find someone who didn’t fiddle with his mustache, like a classic villain. That’s romantic. That approach is a lot scarier than doing something clearly scary.”

Bell says he was drawn to the project because it gave him the opportunity to play someone different from his previous roles (Billy Elliott, Rocketman) and working with Moss, who he describes as “the best actress acting today”.

For Moss, it was impossible to say no to scripts.

“I wasn’t looking for another TV role, but it was one of those things where I thought, ‘I don’t think I can do this.’ I try to find things that I feel I can’t help but do.”

The real challenge, says Moss, was the disorientation of filming a series that constantly changes its reality. Kirby is so traumatized by Harper that she becomes disoriented with time and always trying to catch up in her own life.

“I definitely had to remind myself of what I knew and what I didn’t know about the story at that point. It was about 100 times more complicated filming this out of order than anything else I’ve ever done.”

At the end of a workday, Moss opts to watch lighter stuff: “I don’t come home from filming and watch super serious stuff. I don’t think that would be a good idea.” But don’t expect to see Moss in a romantic or ripped comedy anytime soon.

“As an actress and director, I’m much more interested in drama. I have more fun doing drama.” / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES