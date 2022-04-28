With salaries of R$ 5.1 thousand, Agepen-MS opens vacancies for the health area

THE agepen (State Agency for the Administration of the Penitentiary System), opens this Thursday (28), through the Official Gazette of Mato Grosso do Sul, vacancies for the health area, for doctors and pharmacists, the remuneration is up to R$ 5,190.00 , with only five opportunities.

There are four vacancies for doctors, to work in Campo Grande, for 20 hours a week. Among the functions of the position, the server will provide medical care to the prison population, in state prisons; establish drug prescription and special care; perform specific exams for preventive diagnosis of genital disorders and therapeutic guidance; promote programs to prevent gynecological and breast cancer or other diseases that affect the genital area; order blood, feces and urine tests; analyze and interpret to prevent or treat diseases such as anemia, syphilis, parasitosis; and participate in health programs and projects.

The compensation amounts to a base of R$2,414.27, plus a function premium of R$1,569.28 and a risk-of-life premium of R$1,207.14. In addition, the position offers unhealthy work additional

As for Corumbá, there is only one vacancy for a pharmacist, with 40 hours per week, with a base salary of R$1,965.52, plus a function premium of R$1,965.52, a risk-of-life premium of R$982.76 and an additional of unsanitary.

Among the positions of the function are: Dispensing immunobiological drugs and special foods; participate in epidemiological surveillance actions; oversee the storage, distribution and transport of products; monitor the treatment of communicable diseases such as STDs, tuberculosis, leprosy and others that the State Administration develops through specific actions; carry out activities in compliance with Biosafety and ISO standards; monitor the collection of laboratory materials and, when necessary, collect them; control the disposal of products and materials.

Applications are open from today until 5 pm on May 3, using the online form available at http://www.concursos.ms.gov.br. The publication of the preliminary results of the registration requests and the call for Curricular evaluation is scheduled for May 11th.

Click on here and check out the full announcement.