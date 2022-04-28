Woman kills pit bull to save daughter from attack: ‘it was my daughter or him’

Another dog attack has left a 1-year-old with multiple fractures and wounds. The mother’s action was instinctive and she had to kill the dog to save little Ruby Ann Cervantes. The case took place in the United States and according to the Publimetro portal, the child had fractures detected in the left shoulder and hip, in addition to multiple wounds in the leg.

According to the portal, the child’s grandmother was also in the house at the time of the attack. She heard screams in the kitchen and caught the dog attacking the girl. The two tried to unlock the animal’s mouth, without success. So the mother used a knife to save her daughter. “It was my daughter or him. I did what I had to do to protect her. Because he wouldn’t let go of my daughter, so I had to do it, it makes me feel bad, but I had to,” she told the portal.

She used a knife and hit the animal several times for it to release the girl. Ruby has undergone surgery and is admitted to the ICU. The mother and grandmother were also injured.

The family had another dog, which was taken by the Control Center. The two were adopted when they were still puppies and according to the family they had never shown aggressive behavior.