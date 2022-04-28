Workers report delays in government FGTS releases

Some formal workers claim that they have not yet been able to receive the money from the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS) that has been released by the Federal Government since last April 20th. At the time, the releases took place only for people who were born in the month of January.

Users who are part of this group claim that they have not yet been able to receive anything. They also guarantee that the FGTS system itself indicates that they have some level of balance available, but even so the money would not have been deposited in the Caixa Tem account, the app indicated for deposit by the Federal Government itself.

Caixa Econômica Federal is the bank paying the extraordinary balance. The institution explains that FGTS transfers always take place according to the birthday month of each user. There is a spacing that can vary from seven to 10 days, so those born in January received on April 20th, and those born in February should only receive on the 30th of this month.

The bank also explains that it is generally not necessary to make any kind of request for the benefit money. However, there are cases in which the citizen needs to make the deposit request. Caixa believes that the delay of at least part of these users may be due to the lack of this request.

The worker who was born in January can check whether or not he needs to request the benefit money without leaving home. To do this, just check the basic information in the FGTS app itself. The application is available for download on mobile phones with Android and iOS systems. There is no charge to download the app.

What does the bank say?

If you requested the balance and it still didn’t show up in the account, then the situation is different. Caixa explained that the delay could be happening for a number of reasons. One of them is the delay in the application system itself.

According to the bank, “a minimum period is required for operational procedures after the worker completes the registration and makes the request for the extraordinary withdrawal”. The bank did not specify the length of the minimum term.

Caixa also said that workers who did not have a balance in their accounts on the date scheduled for payment, may have a new attempt to release them on the following dates of the same calendar released by the Federal Government.

The extraordinary FGTS

As said, the payments of the extraordinary FGTS officially started last Wednesday (20), for users who were born in January. Official information realizes that just over 3.9 million can now carry out the movement.

For the first payment, Caixa released just over R$ 2.7 billion. The value is the highest predicted among the 12 releases that are planned to happen. Another R$ 2.2 billion will be released on Saturday (30) for those born in February.

According to the Federal Government, extraordinary FGTS payments must always happen through the Caixa Tem app. The consultation of values, however, can be done before the date through the FGTS application itself.