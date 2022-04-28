XP inaugurates a 250 m² concept space in Manaus; see photos

XP Inc. opens this Wednesday (27) the first XP Space, in Manaus, in an area of ​​250 m² inside the Cristal Tower. The place was conceived and created to function as a hub of experiences to strengthen and strengthen the company’s relationship with its customers.

They will have access to an experience in the capital of Manaus with interactive activities on financial education in the new space. Events are expected to take place every month at the venue (such as talks and workshops), including the presence of names from the economic and financial scenario, such as Caio Megale (chief economist at XP), Fernando Ferreira (chief strategist at XP) and Pablo Spyer (influencer famous for the catchphrase “Vai, Tourinho”).

Lisandro Lopez, Marketing Director of XP Inc., says that the opening of the space marks a new and important step for the company in the region. “We want to further strengthen our brand and expand it on a national basis in strategic markets, bringing all our customers a unique experience”.

“It is a space for people to feel comfortable and in no hurry to leave. We will have quality content so that those who visit us increasingly improve their knowledge of the investment universe”, says Lopez.

The choice of Manaus

Manaus, capital of Amazonas, was chosen to receive the first Espaço XP because the region is one of the main and most strategic business hubs in the country. “Our goal is to double the size of the operation, number of customers and custody by the end of the year. And, in this context, space will play a key role”, says Julio Mello, Head of B2C at XP.

Bruno Balista, Head of Advisory and Customer Relations at XP Inc, reinforces that this is just the first of many other spaces that the brand intends to open in Brazil. “There is a great opportunity in all regions of the country and we are very excited to provide iconic spaces for our partners to provide the best advice to Brazilian investors.”

