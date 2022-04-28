young man talks about the disease on TikTok

A young man named Alyssa, 24, uses her TikTok profile to raise awareness of a rare condition called Burning Mouth Syndrome.

She was diagnosed in 2019 with the disorder that causes a burning sensation, difficulty swallowing, as well as turning her tongue yellow.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/fenceofexistenceYoung woman was diagnosed with Burning Mouth Syndrome, a rare condition that causes a burning sensation

A resident of New York, USA, Alyssa said the first symptom she noticed was a slight tingling sensation on the tip of her tongue. At first she thought she had burned her tongue, but soon the sensation began to spread throughout her mouth.

After weeks, she continued to experience discomfort and a bright red tongue, in addition to experiencing dry mouth, aching teeth and a metallic taste in her mouth.

It was then that she sought out a doctor, who investigated the case and diagnosed the syndrome.

incurable condition

Alyssa’s condition has no cure, but it is treatable. Doctors prescribed her a mouthwash made up of clonazepam, which is made specifically for burning mouth syndrome, and another oral medication.

In her case, the medication did not work and she is still experiencing symptoms.

The young woman said that many do not understand her and think it is an exaggeration when she tells people that her tongue seems to be on fire. “I felt misunderstood and I still do because only those with this syndrome really know how agonizing it is,” she said.