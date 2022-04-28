Zé Ricardo cites gratitude and willingness to help Vasco: “I work more than just for a signed contract” | vasco

Vasco finally won in Série B. On Wednesday night, Zé Ricardo’s team beat Ponte Preta 1-0, for the fourth round, in São Januário, and breathes after three straight draws. More relieved, the coach commented on the demands of recent weeks and said he trusts the squad to get a return to Serie A at the end of the season.

– I learned to have something more than a professional relationship with Vasco. It was the first big club that I wore the shirt while still in indoor football. Then he gave me an opportunity at a time when few would have the courage to give. I am very grateful to the club. I work much more every day than for a signed contract. We feel this pressure, we feel the need that the fans have. I have a lot of confidence in our squad and I’m very proud to command these athletes. We want, game after game, to walk together with the crowd – said the coach, who added:

– Vasco is very strong with this synergy. I’m in CT every day and I’m sure we have a wonderful team and a president committed to doing the best. Today, we don’t have Carlos Germanos, Pedrinhos, Edmundos, Romários, but we have a group that honors Vasco da Gama. We have a strong base and a crowd that is on our side. The day I can’t get the most out of the players, that I don’t help the Vascothat I can’t contribute, no one needs to tell me what I need to do. I understand that there is still a lot ahead.

+ Performances: Andrey Santos gets a chance and goes well

+ Palaces: “I have rarely felt such a sensation”

1 of 3 Zé Ricardo in Vasco vs Ponte Preta — Photo: André Durão/ge Zé Ricardo in Vasco x Ponte Preta — Photo: André Durão/ge

The three draws in the first three rounds bothered both inside and outside the club. The pressure for the coach’s departure has increased in recent days, but Zé Ricardo has the backing of president Jorge Salgado. Wednesday’s game was considered crucial for the continuity of the work.

Pressured, the coach opted for many changes in the lineup tonight. It worked, especially due to the good first half of the team, which opened the scoring with Raniel and held the result until the last minute. Even so, Zé Ricardo is aware that more is needed.

– Little by little, we are finding solutions. A result doesn’t mean anything. If we don’t do well in Tombos, the charges will come back. The opponents are tough, they prepare very well. We have to work, as we have been working since the beginning. We knew how to play a game that is not what we want, but that Serie B demands. Very intense, great duels. It was a very important result for the club, to give tranquility to go to the next round.

Vasco returns to the field next Sunday, at 6 pm, against Tombense, in Muriaé, for the fifth round of Serie B. The team travels to Minas Gerais on Friday.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

“Finally a relief”, celebrates João Almirante | The Voice of the Crowd

Other statements by Zé Ricardo:

– Very important victory, Serie B is an extremely disputed championship. It was important to score full points in São Januário, to play our part and give this victory to the fans, who had a very beautiful party. So we expect to find the fan, supporting, vibrating, pressing the opponent, because we will find that outside too. Congratulations are all.

– When we get it right, everything is fine. When we make mistakes, it’s also the father. Raniel was one of the many athletes that we came into contact with. We tried as much as possible to assemble a strong squad, but within reality. Raniel was a player that, on the first call, I was sure he had to be Vasco’s player. He said, “Professor, I just want an opportunity.” He’s having it and enjoying it, for all that life has taught him. He hopes he stays. In addition to being an athlete who tries to do everything we ask, he is a team player.

Pressure and right choices

– We don’t buy experience at the pharmacy, life gives it. In the last month and a half, at least five institutions have suffered situations like the one we had. I asked players for balance on a daily basis. In football, there are bad times and good times. The charge has to exist, but in a correct way. On the field, in the stands, fans demanding results.

+ Read more news from Vasco

– We arrive at Vasco and see the boys very scared with everything that happened last year. And we thought of the best way to prepare these boys. Another thud could inhibit them from doing what they do best. We brought in athletes who could add in the technical aspect and also on that other side. Edimar, for example, is a guy who gives an incredible experience to Riquelme, who is being prepared. It has great features but is still immature. Andrey made the São Paulo Cup, he didn’t want to bring it to the pre-season because it’s important for the athlete’s training. Vasco will give a lot of return, he has a good head, a lot of quality. Today, he started stuck, but gained confidence. We have the potential to evolve in this group.

– Andrey has great potential, part of Vasco’s history at the base. He has a vision far beyond the sector where the ball is. It makes a very clear reading of positioning, it has technical attributes. He has to get the timing from the pro. Let’s go carefully. Today, due to the situation of the first games, we needed to win and we took the risk. We still lost two players in the warm-up. I tell you to be prepared every day, and that was it.

– Palácios, since Unión Española I’ve watched them play. He came to Internacional, played as a centre-forward, had a fall. It’s trying to regain space. He is shy, speaks little, we are trying to bring him to the group. He was prepared to enter 10 minutes at most, because he had not played for a long time. Nenê got tired, Wallisson was playing hard in the middle, and we talked to him. He’s willing to play in other positions, but he’s come in where he feels good.

– Vasco’s fans, when they push, there is a very nice feeling from the players. They said there at State how different it is when the crowd pushes. Those who attend São Januário have many examples of this. They helped the team, they pushed the team. Demands must exist, pressure is inevitable in a big club. We are all Vasco and we want the same goal. Football is passion, which often doesn’t hold the action. We try to control what we can.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The ge Vasco podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!