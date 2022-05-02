1.6 million people will be able to withdraw

The second phase of consultation and withdrawal of the forgotten money would start this Monday, 2nd. However, the Central Bank (BC) informed that the procedure had to be postponed and the calendar rearranged. Now, the expectation is that the financial authority will disclose a new start date in the coming days.

The new money verification and redemption period forgotten by Amounts Receivable System (SVR) intends to return R$ 4 billion to 1.6 million individuals or legal entities (CNPJ). The procedure will be available on the valorareceber.bcb.gov.br portal as soon as the verifications are reopened.

Origin of forgotten money

One of the reasons for suspension of the second phase of forgotten money is related to the strike of BC servers. The stoppage, suspended in the last week, may have delayed the initial schedule of activities.

But while a new date for consultation and redemption of the forgotten money is not disclosed, the BC informed what will be the sources of the funds left behind. They include balances of:

Accounts held by securities dealers and brokers or closed securities with available balance;

Entities that have extrajudicial liquidation;

Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC);

Credit Cooperative Guarantee Fund;

Fees improperly charged;

Installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged;

Payment, savings or checking accounts closed with a positive balance.

Another novelty in this new stage is the rule that excludes the need to schedule an appointment and withdraw amounts receivable. In this way, the citizen, in the first analysis to find out if he has forgotten money, will be aware of the value and will be able to redeem the resource immediately. The idea is to expedite payments to citizens with available balance as soon as possible.