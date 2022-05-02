15 Movies Based on Real Events to Watch on Prime Video

I don’t know about you, but when I see a “based on real events” at the beginning of a movie or series, it already gives a little more taste to watch what comes next. After all, who is not curious to know if the story has already taken place or is it a complete creation of the author’s head? I believe that at least a large part of people (which I include) are a little more interested in an event just to know that it happened – and it is interesting enough to become a movie. It was with this in mind that we created the list below, which brings movies based on real events and which are available on Amazon Prime Video. Among the works, you can find drama, romance, action and even a hint of comedy.

Movies based on real events on Amazon Prime Video

How about checking out our list, preparing a snack and enjoying the day, afternoon or night with a production based on real events? Don’t forget to tell us what you think of the works and, if there’s a movie that should be on the list and we forgot, let us know!

The Price of Truth

Robert Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) is a corporate defense attorney who gained prestige working on cases for large chemical companies. When a rancher draws his attention to livestock deaths that could be linked to a major corporation’s toxic waste, he embarks on a fight for the truth, a court case that lasts for years and jeopardizes his career, his family and his future.

» The Price of Truth



The Price of Truth

The fall! Hitler’s Last Hours

In 1942, young Traudl Junge (Alexandra Maria Lara) has what seems to be the best profession in the world: she is Hitler’s (Bruno Ganz) secretary. Three years later, the empire is reduced to an underground shelter and, from there, Traudl narrates the last days of the dictator’s life.

” The fall! Hitler’s Last Hours



The fall! Hitler’s Last Hours

Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood

In Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood we have a Los Angeles in 1969. Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a TV actor who, along with his stunt double, is determined to make a name for himself in Hollywood. To do so, he meets many influential people in the film industry, which ends up leading them to the murders carried out by Charles Manson at the time, including that of actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who at the time was pregnant with director Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha). ).

» Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood



Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood

My name is Sara

Based on true events, “My Name is Sara” brings to the cinema the life of Sara Góralnik, a Polish, Jewish, whose entire family was killed by the Nazis when she was just 13 years old. After fleeing to Ukraine, using a friend’s stolen identity, she is taken in by a farmer couple in a small village.

” My name is Sara



My name is Sara

My Dear Anne Frank

During World War II, Miep Gies hides Anne Frank and her family from Adolf Hitler’s regime. The film is a retelling of the story of the young Jewish woman who died in the Nazi concentration camps.

» My Dear Anne Frank



My Dear Anne Frank

freeheld

Based on the true story of Laurel Hester and Stacie Andrée and their fight for justice. Laurel, a decorated New Jersey police officer, is diagnosed with terminal cancer and wants to leave her long-earned pension to her domestic partner, Stacie. However, county officials, who do not approve of the same-sex couple, conspire to prevent it.

» Freeheld



freeheld

Lizzie

In 1892, in the middle of the Victorian Era, Lizzie Borden (Chloë Sevigny) is a single woman who still lives under the rigidity of her father, Andrew (Jamey Sheridan), despite her attitudes considered daring at the time. This situation keeps causing friction between father and daughter, amplified by her fragile state of health. Scorned as a daughter and as a woman, Lizzie slowly grows closer to Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart), a young servant who has recently been working for the family.

» Lizzie



Lizzie

The United States vs Billie Holiday

United States Vs Billie Holiday follows the famous jazz singer Holiday (Andra Day) during the height of her career. However, she becomes targeted by the Federal Bureau of Narcotics with an undercover operation led by Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes), with whom she had a tumultuous affair in the past.

» The United States Vs Billie Holiday



The United States vs Billie Holiday

The secrets we keep

Trying to rebuild your post 2a life. World War II, Maja lives next door to her husband Lewis in a small American town. She kidnaps her neighbor seeking revenge for the war crimes she believes he committed against her. The film was inspired by an actual CIA mission during the Cold War.

» The secrets we keep



The secrets we keep

Official Secrets

In 2003, as politicians in Britain and the United States prepared the invasion of Iraq, Katharine Gun, a British government communications translator, leaks a confidential email that asked for spying on members of the UN Security Council in order to force them to support the war. With her life, freedom and marriage threatened, she will do anything to defend what she believes in.

» Official Secrets



Official Secrets

supreme

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones) graduated in law from the most prestigious institutions in the country: Harvard and Columbia, always at the top of her class. Even so, she faced the machismo of the 1950s and 1960s when she tried to find work, only to be turned away by major law firms. As a professor, she specialized in gender-related law, deciding to attack the US state to overturn hundreds of laws that allow discrimination against women.

» supreme



supreme

Colette

Colette is a French novelist who suffers from her abusive marriage and her partner who tries to gain credit for her works illegally. To overcome it, she emerges as a great writer in her country and, consequently, as a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. The film is based on the life of journalist and writer Gabrielle Colette.

» Colette



Colette

The Aeronauts

In 1862, daring balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) teams up with meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and soar higher than anyone in history. As they break records and advance scientific discovery, their journey to the edge of existence helps the unlikely pairs find their place in the world they left far below them. But they face physical and emotional challenges in the air, as the ascension becomes a struggle for survival.

» The Aeronauts

The wolf of Wall Street

Based on the memoirs of Jordan Belfort, a Long Island stockbroker who served time in prison for refusing to collaborate with authorities in the investigation of a financial scandal that involved world banking and prominent Wall Street figures in the 1990s.

” The wolf of Wall Street



The wolf of Wall Street

the imitation game

In 1939, the newly created British intelligence agency MI6 recruits Alan Turing, a Cambridge University student, to understand Nazi codes, including the “Enigma”, which cryptographers believed to be unbreakable. Turing’s team, including Joan Clarke, analyzes the “Enigma” messages as he builds a machine to decipher them. After unraveling the encodings, Turing becomes a hero. However, in 1952, authorities reveal his homosexuality, and his life turns into a nightmare.

» The imitation game

%MCEPASTEBIN%%MCEPASTEBIN%