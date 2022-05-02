19% hike in Petrobras’ natural gas for distributors is already in effect | Economy

Distributors are already paying more for natural gas purchased from Petrobras. Since Sunday (1st), the state-owned company has increased the selling price of the product by 19%. The announcement of the increase was made last week.

Natural gas is the raw material for CNG, piped cooking gas and is a source of energy for various sectors of industry. For cylinders, the reference value is LPG.

In addition to the price charged by Petrobras, federal and state taxes, in addition to the profit margins of distributors and resellers, form the final price of gas.

According to the company, the increase took into account the variations in Brent oil and the exchange rate. The measure, therefore, follows the import parity price (PPI), adopted by Petrobras since the management of Pedro Parente.

José Mauro Ferreira Coelho takes office as president of Petrobras

In his inauguration, the president of the state-owned company, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, had not directly addressed the issue of pricing policy, but signaled that he intends to maintain the “management model” adopted since 2017 with improvements in the “company communication” about its actions. .

In this Friday’s note, The Petrobras states that the adjustment was made in relation to the February-March-April quarter and that the updated prices will remain in effect until July 31. “The quarterly update for gas and the annual update for transport attenuates momentary volatilities and ensures predictability and transparency”, he says.

As of 01/05, the sale prices of natural gas by Petrobras for distributors will have an average increase of 19% in R$/m³, compared to the February-March-April quarter. The adjustment results from the update based on the agreed formulas, which link the gas price variation to the Brent oil and exchange rate variations. The updated prices will be in effect until 07/31/2022, as previously negotiated and established in the signed contracts.

Quarterly updates for gas and annual updates for transport mitigate momentary volatilities and ensure predictability and transparency. The contracts are public and published on the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) website.