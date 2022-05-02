NewsWorld

4-year-old boy ‘steals’ his mother’s car for a drive in the Netherlands | World

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read

A 4-year-old boy took his mother’s car for a drive in Holland and crashed the vehicle into two other parked cars.

The incident took place on Saturday (30/4), in the city of Utrecht, in the center of the country. Authorities said the boy left the scene of the accident in his pajamas and bare feet. Nobody was hurt.

Police were called after residents saw the boy walking alone on the street in the cold.

Good-naturedly, police said on Instagram that they had discovered a “new Max Verstappen”, in reference to the reigning Formula 1 world champion, who is Dutch.

According to authorities, the child woke up on Saturday and took his mother’s car keys “for a ride.”

Shortly after police received the call informing them of the boy alone on the street, authorities were informed of an abandoned vehicle nearby, which appeared to have hit two parked cars.

4-year-old boy who “stole” his mother’s car on a policeman’s lap — Photo: POLICE UTRECHT NORTH/via BBC

The car was registered to the boy’s mother. When the cops called her, they put the boy on the line. According to the police, during the phone call, he imitated the direction and made gestures to turn the steering wheel.

“That’s when we realized the child was probably the driver,” reads the Instagram post.

The four-year-old boy was given hot chocolate at the police station and a teddy bear, before being picked up by his mother.

Together they all went to the crash site, where the boy was asked if he could show him how the car worked.

The child unlocked the car with the key, put it in the ignition and moved his foot to the clutch and accelerator pedals, police said.

Police officers asked parents to hide their car keys in the future.

“Fortunately, this mini-driver’s adventure came to an end without much fuss,” police added.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

US and Europe weigh possible exile of the president

March 6, 2022

Miss Ukraine 2018 recounts how she fled the country after the Russian invasion – News

March 10, 2022

The movies and series that will be released in March 2022 – Jornada Geek

February 27, 2022

Man arrested after police found 183 animals in his home’s freezer | world and science

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button