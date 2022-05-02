8 things that happen in the body of those who eat papaya every day

Papaya is one of the most present fruits in the daily life of Brazilians, because, in addition to being delicious, it is practical and accessible. Discover eight benefits that papaya can provide for your entire body if you commit to including it in your daily diet.

Improves bowel function

Papaya is extremely rich in fiber and water. This causes the volume of stool to increase, in addition to facilitating its exit. This means that papaya, in addition to helping to fight constipation, also prevents constipation.

Aid in digestion

This fruit contains a very important enzyme called papain. It is responsible for aiding in the digestion of proteins, both those present in vegetables and meats, which explains why papaya aids in digestion.

Decreases cholesterol and triglycerides

Due to the fibers that exist in papaya on a large scale and also for being a powerful antioxidant, papaya also helps to fight bad cholesterol (LDL), in addition to helping the body to eliminate fat.

Helps with eye health

Vitamin A is an important nutrient that helps prevent blindness, as well as being very important in slowing down all the damage that age does to vision. Papaya is a fruit very rich in this vitamin, which explains why it helps in eye health.

Strengthens the entire immune system

Papaya contains large amounts of vitamins C, A and E and antioxidants, nutrients that are extremely important for strengthening our body’s defense cells.

Strengthens the nervous system

The fruit contains high levels of B vitamins, in addition to vitamin E and many others. But specifically speaking of the B complex and vitamin E, these are very important nutrients in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Helps in weight loss

Papaya, like many other fruits, is low in calories, as well as containing high levels of water and fiber. And it is these characteristics that make it perfect to help a person lose weight, since water and fiber increase satiety, keeping it longer.

Prevents premature aging

The vitamins A, E and C that are present in papaya help to maintain the firmness of the skin, preventing it from becoming flabby. What’s more, the beta-carotenes present in the fruit have antioxidant power, which repels the damage that free radicals can cause to the skin.