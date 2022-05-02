‘a boy is coming’ – Emerged

On the night of this Sunday (01/05), the digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca, 23, did not hold back and shared with her followers another ultrasound of her second child, the result of her relationship with singer Zé Felipe.

Leonardo’s daughter-in-law is three months pregnant. The first ultrasound was shared by her shortly after the discovery. On this night, the famous enchanted again those who follow her on Instagram.

Photo: Playback/Instagram

“My baby is 14 weeks old today!!!! I already love you so much my love, may God bless you and may you come with MUITAAAA HEALTH!!! The little hand and the little foot for you to see personally“, said Virginia on the social network, where she has more than 36 million followers.

Fans of Zé Felipe’s wife did not fail to comment on the publication: “Here comes a boy“, said one person, opining on the sex of the baby that is on the way. “another girl “, kicked another. who also wanted to leave a message in the post was Leonardo’s wife, Poliana Rocha: “grandma already loves“, wrote the blonde.

Zé Felipe was also present on the social network and left a declaration of love for the family: “Daddy loves you too much“, said the singer, who is bursting in Brazil.

Virginia announced her second pregnancy in early March through her social networks. The news left the influencer’s admirers very euphoric and excited about the arrival of another member to the family.

The famous is already the mother of little Maria Alice, who came into the world last year to cheer her family up. Virginia said she doesn’t intend to know the sex of the baby to come.