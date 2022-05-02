Accused of damaging the door, Hulk, from Atltico, asks for a retraction from Gois

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Hulk requests public portrayal of Gois Accused by Gois of having kicked the door of the referee’s dressing room at the Serrinha stadium, Hulk sent an extrajudicial notification to the emerald club with a request for public retraction.

In the notification, issued this Sunday, Hulk gave a 24-hour deadline for a response to Gois. If the public retraction is not made, the attacker promises to take legal and sporting actions. The Goiás club has not yet commented.

Esmeraldino said that the fact happened after the alvinegro player left the field very angry with some decisions of referee Bruno Arleu de Arajo (Fifa/RJ).

The photo of the dressing room door was sent by Gois’ advisor, Fernando Lima, in a group of messages with journalists who cover the club’s daily life. The image was accompanied by the text: “Incredible Hulk and the kick he gave the door at the entrance of the referee’s dressing room”.

After seeing the message, Hulk denied the Goiás club and defended himself. On social media, he stated that the accusations are nothing more than ‘fake news’.

“Fake news! Accusing someone for what he did not commit a crime!”, he wrote.

After the controversy, the director of football at Atltico, Rodrigo Caetano, apologized to the board of Gois for what happened, but he was unable to specify who was responsible for the act of vandalism.