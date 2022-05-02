Accused of vandalism after Atlético-MG game, Hulk notifies Goiás and requests public retraction | athletic-mg

The information about Hulk’s supposed kick in the referee’s locker room was sent in a message app by the club’s advice. Atlético, also in contact via advising, informed that shirt 7 was not responsible for the act, as he was in another area of ​​the stadium at the time. O Galo, however, could not identify the author.

THE ge found that, in the extrajudicial notification made by Hulk, the player “strongly refutes” the charge of the crime of vandalism and that Goiás, in a friendly manner, will go public with the retraction of the casepreventing the fact from harming the athlete’s image.

In the notification, Hulk stipulates a deadline for responding to Goiás in less than 24 hours. Until the morning of this Monday, Verdão did not comment. There is, in the document sent to the emerald club, the information that, if there is no public retraction, Hulk will take legal and sporting actions.

1 of 4 Forward Hulk in a ball dispute with Goiás defender — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Forward Hulk in a ball dispute with Goiás defender — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In this case, it could result in a complaint to the Superior Court of Sports Justice, with the case having possibilities of falling under article Art. 243-D (“Publicly inciting hatred or violence”), and 243-F (“Offending someone in their honor, for fact directly related to sport”).

In the extrajudicial notification piece made by the player’s lawyer, Marisa Alija, it is pointed out that Hulk never adopted violent attitudes in solving problems, and that the accusation of Goiás directly affects his image, mainly as a player with a strong connection with the young audience.

About the referee’s locker room door, Atlético had informed that it would not be able to specify who had been the author of the act, but that football director Rodrigo Caetano contacted Goiás’ leadership apologizing on behalf of the club and stating that the Galo would bear the material damage.

Shortly after the fact at Serrinha, striker Hulk went to his Instagram and spoke about the accusation. He wrote “Fake News” on top of a note from ge.globo, and stated: “Accusing someone for what they didn’t do is a crime”

3 of 4 Damaged refereeing locker room door in Serrinha — Photo: Guilherme Frossard Damaged refereeing locker room door in Serrinha — Photo: Guilherme Frossard

Still in the notification, it is informed that Hulk was not even mentioned in the summary of the match commanded by referee Bruno Arleu, except in the field of “yellow cards”. The player was cautioned after approaching the referee when he awarded Goiás a penalty in consultation with VAR.

In the mixed zone of Serrinha, in an interview with Globo, Hulk himself explained that he talked to Bruno Arleu about the owner of the whistle not having gone to the video referee’s monitor to check the hard entry of side Danilo Barcelos in Guga, which left visible marks of the cleats of the Goiás player’s boot on the Galo athlete. Read here.

