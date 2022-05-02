actor celebrates his birthday this monday; remember Dwayne Johnson movies

Famous for the wide range of films he has in his career, Dwayne Johnson, The Rockcelebrates his birthday this Monday, May 2nd.

With stakes in successful franchises such as Fast and furious and JumanjiThe Rock is also a trend in the bodybuilding world, being seen as a model of focus in exercises around the world.

age of the rock

The athlete’s physique impresses even more when one discovers the age of the American actor.

Born on May 2, 1972, in the state of California, actor Dwayne Johnson turns 50 this Monday.

>> Be amazon Prime Video by clicking here

Below you can follow five The Rock movies available on Prime Video. All are part of the platform’s standard catalog.

Only “Skyscraper” is available for rental, while for the others there is no additional cost beyond the Prime subscription.

Five movies from The Rock

Skyscraper: Unlimited Courage

Will Sawyer, war veteran and former leader of the FBI rescue team, is now in charge of skyscraper security, working in China.

When he discovers that the tallest and safest building in the world is on fire and he is accused of it, Will becomes a wanted fugitive and must find the real culprits, clear his name and somehow rescue his family.

>> Try Amazon Prime Free for 30 days

Jumanji: The Next Phase

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back, but the game has changed.

Returning to rescue one of their own, players will have to brave parts unknown, from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Baywatch – SOS Malibu



When crime rages on the beach, legendary Lt. Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) leads a squad of lifeguards, including former Olympian Matt Brody (Zac Efron), on a mission to prove it doesn’t take a badge to save the bay.

Fast and furious 6



When a Russian Military Convoy is defeated in Moscow, Agent Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) goes to the only man who can help him achieve his goal: Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Toretto only agrees to help when he discovers that Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) is alive and working with Hobbs’ #1 target, Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), a special ops mercenary.

>> Various series and movies for only 9.90/month

Fast and furious 7

Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson lead the cast that travels around the world again, in a gravity-defying and most emotional adventure of all.

Pursued by a cold-blooded undercover assassin with a goal to achieve (Jason Statham), their only hope is to get behind the wheel again and avail themselves of a brilliant prototype tracker.

*When you purchase through links on our website, we may receive affiliate commission.