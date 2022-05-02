Actress Approves Scarlet Witch Movie, But on One Condition

Elizabeth Olsen already had the opportunity to participate in several projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universeincluding ‘WandaVision‘ at the Disney+but many fans are still hoping to see her in a Scarlet Witch feature film.

During an interview with On Demand Entertainmentthe actress was asked about the possibility, and revealed her condition.

‎Interviewer‎‎: Wanda had her own TV series, which is nice, but when is she going to have her own movie? ‎olsen: Oh, I don’t know, but if they have a good story to tell, I’ll be there. ‎Interviewer‎‎: After a long pause, I suppose? ‎olsen: ‎‎Yes, exactly, or even a short break. Just some pause.‎

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Universe unlocks the Multiverse and takes it much further. Prepare for a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who will be aided by allies new and old as he traverses dangerous alternate realities to confront a new enemy.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2) and hits theaters next Thursday, May 5th.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams return in the main cast, while Xochitl Gomez will make his debut as América Chavez.