After Doctor Strange 2, Tom Cruise’s Future As Iron Man Revealed

Doctor Strange 2 It’s another one of those Marvel movies that fans have been talking about for a long time. After all, the sequel was already talked about since the premiere of the first film in 2016. At the time, Scott Derrickson did not hide that he already had plans for the sequel.

However, it was only made official and announced in 2019, during Comic Con. That’s when we learned that the movie would include the Multiverse, and have Scarlet Witch as a co-star. However, as we well remember, all Marvel projects were paralyzed during the pandemic.

But it was at this time of stagnation that the biggest rumor about the film emerged: Tom Cruise would be the Iron Man of the multiverse! Time passed, and the doubt only increased.

Unfortunately, as far as we know, Tom Cruise is NOT in the Multiverse of Madness, nor is any Tony Stark Variant. But even so, some interesting details emerged in the midst of the tragedy.

According to insider My Time To Shine Hellowhich accumulates some good hits, many participations that had been planned for the film ended up being cut.

And that with that, there are still plans for Tom Cruise’s Iron Man to appear in the future of the MCU, just not now in Doctor Strange 2!

If in the future it is revealed that Marvel actually planned this cameo, at least it will be a guarantee that we were not being deceived this whole time. Because apparently, at some point, this idea was actually considered.

Exclusive: Kevin Feige on Doctor Strange 2 Leaks

Who knew that almost 5 months have passed since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Return Home. And now it’s time to Doctor Strange 2 hit theaters, expanding the Marvel Multiverse even further. The proximity between the films is not a mere coincidence.

After all, both the Miranhas film and the new Doctor Strange film are part of the so-called Multiverse Trilogy, which began there in WandaVision. Also, both movies share some other connections… just not very good ones.

Since the two have been victims of MANY SERIOUS leaks and spoilers dropping on the internet. Which always makes fans question how Marvel reacts to them, and what they do to prevent that from happening.

This afternoon (01/05), the Marvel’s legacy had the honor of participating in the virtual press conference from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

There, boss Kevin Feige was asked about the studio’s efforts to keep these secrets. Check out what he said:

Marvel Boss Reacts to Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man 3 Leaks

“The sad truth is that you can’t [manter as coisas escondidas sob controle]. So you need to make sure the experience itself works. Regardless of whether there were spoilers or not. We do the best we can.

And a lot of people are getting good at not giving away spoilers and spreading it around, because that potentially diminishes the experience. But in many ways, Homecoming proved that didn’t detract from the experience. So let’s keep doing the best we can. But most importantly, delivering the movie or series that is good, regardless of what you know.”

In the case of Spider-Man 3, luckily the movie actually delivered everything it promised – and then some. It remains to be seen whether the Multiverse of Madness will be able to overcome this level of expectation and circumvent the leaks.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film has a release date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

