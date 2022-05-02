After great performance for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo warns: “I’m not finished” | english football

1 of 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Brentford — Photo: Peter Powell/EFE Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Brentford — Photo: Peter Powell/EFE

Check out the full Premier League table

Either way, CR7 tried to offer the 73,000 fans present an exhibition at its height, looking for a game at all times, participating in the main offensive actions, suffering two penalties (only one scored) and scoring two goals (only one validated, the other was disallowed by VAR).

Whether it was the farewell at Old Trafford remains to be seen. But regardless of the shirt he will wear next season, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a point of assuring the world that he still considers himself capable of performing at a high level. At the end of the game, accompanied on the pitch by the Manchester United video team, he looked at the camera and was emphatic:

“I’m not finished,” he said (you can hear him say “I’m not finished“, in English, at the moment 1’48” of the video below).

For those who still doubt, CR7 presents his best argument: goals. With this second, he reached 18 in the current Premier League, repeating the mark reached 13 years ago, in the 2008/09 season, the last before leaving the English club.