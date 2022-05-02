After McPicanha without picanha, Burger King confirms that Whooper Rib has no rib

Days after McDonald’s (MCDC34) confirmed that McPicanha did not have a steak burger (and stopped selling the sandwich in the face of negative repercussion), Burger King (BKBR3) admitted this Monday (2) that its Whooper Rib does not have rib.

Burger King confirmed in a note to the InfoMoney that the Whooper Ribs burger is made with pork shoulder, not ribs, and stated that the sandwich “has 100% natural rib aroma in its composition without any artificial ingredients”.

He also said that “transparency towards our customers is a fundamental and non-negotiable value for Burger King” and that “it has always brought clarity in its communication and in all advertising materials, menus and official brand materials the composition of the hamburger present in the sandwich — made with pork (swine shoulder) and rib flavor”.

Burger King shares fell 2.69%, around 2 pm, quoted at R$ 6.13, in another day of generalized falls on the Brazilian stock exchange. At the same time, the Ibovespa (B3’s main stock index) dropped 1.88%, to 105,850 points.

Burger King’s response is similar to that of its main competitor, McDonald’s, which claimed that the McPicanha hamburger was made from “100% beef, produced with a blend of selected cuts”, and that the novelty of the sandwich was the ” exclusive picanha flavor sauce”, “with a natural picanha flavor”.

Faced with the repercussion of the news (and after being notified by the Ministry of Justice and by the Procons of São Paulo and the Federal District), McDonald’s decided to stop selling the McPicanha that did not have picanha in the meat. The company blamed its own communication on the new sandwich. “The brand regrets that the communication created about the new products may have generated doubts”.

What does Burger King say?

Burger King said in a statement that it “always communicated clearly” that the Whooper Ribs had no prime rib in their burger. “Since product launch [a empresa] always brought out clearly in its communication and in all the materials and advertising pieces, menus and official brand materials the composition of the hamburger present in the sandwich”.

The fast-food chain said the hamburger is made from a pork shoulder and “has 100% natural rib aroma in its composition without any artificial ingredients”. “In line with its sustainability commitments, the Whopper Costela product is 100% free of any artificial colorings, preservatives and flavorings”.

He also said that transparency with customers “is a fundamental and non-negotiable value for Burger King” and that “the brand remains available to its customers through its contact channels to ask questions and provide clarification on this and any other products in its portfolio”.

In its response, Burger King features a video about the launch of Whooper Ribs when talking about the “clarity in its communication and in all advertising materials and pieces, menus and official brand materials” in relation to the fact that the sandwich burger not have a rib.

But, in the advertisement, one of the characters says “ribeye burger, right?” and the presenter says during the commercial “meat grilled on fire with pork rib flavor” (see below).

Misleading advertisements?

When notifying McDonald’s, the Ministry of Justice stated that the company may have adopted “possible practice of deceptive advertising” in relation to McPicanha, for “suspicion of selling hamburgers without the main ingredient”.

Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, said that “McDonald’s should clarify whether the ‘Mc Picanha’ sandwich is produced with this type of beef cut”.

The company has 10 days from Senacon’s notification to send clarifications. According to the ministry, the secretariat “analyzes whether the case can mislead consumers, due to the fact that the company has not been transparent”.

“McDonald’s should clarify whether the product has picanha in its composition, the percentage and if there was a change in the percentage of the cut after the disclosure of the hamburger line”, says the secretary in a note.

“In the absence, with the product being just ‘flavored’, the company must inform the ingredients involved in the composition of the hamburger and if in any way the consumer was informed of the lack of picanha”.

Senacon also requested clarification from Conar (National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation), to find out “whether other entities were aware of the possibility of false advertising by the fast food chain”.

See below for Burger King’s full position on Whooper Ribs:

“Transparency towards our customers is a fundamental and non-negotiable value for Burger King. In this sense, in relation to Whopper Ribs, the chain emphasizes that the product, made from pork shoulder, has a 100% natural rib aroma in its composition without any artificial ingredients. In addition, it reinforces that since the launch of the product, it has always clearly brought out in its communication and in all the materials and advertising pieces, menus and official brand materials, the composition of the hamburger present in the sandwich – made with pork (pork shoulder) and rib flavor. See advertising video below:

The brand also reinforces that in line with its sustainability commitments, the Whopper Costela product is 100% free of any artificial colorings, preservatives and flavorings.

The brand remains available to its customers through its contact channels to answer questions and provide clarification on this and any other products in its portfolio.”

