After reporting attempted aggression, referee comments on Jean Carlos’ stance: “I hope he gets punished” | football

This Monday, Deborah spoke for the first time since the match. She reiterated the report written on the score sheet and demanded a punishment.

– This no longer fits in the middle of football, whether with men or women. I hope you get a punishment. You can’t lose your mind and go after people. This cannot go unpunished. You can’t run your hand over it,” the referee told the ge.

Jean Carlos was sent off with a red card – after VAR intervention – because of an elbow to Yuri Bigode, from Retrô, in the 22nd minute of the second half. Afterwards, he went after Déborah Cecília and ended up being restrained by athletes and the refereeing team that was on the field.

1 of 2 Referee Deborah Cecília expels Jean Carlos, from Náutico, in the final of the Pernambuco Championship — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Referee Deborah Cecília expels Jean Carlos, from Náutico, in the final of the Pernambuco Championship — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Deborah Cecília reinforces the reading that the midfielder should receive the red card in the bid and drew attention to her own posture on the field – moving away from Jean Carlos before expelling him.

The images are there. His attitude towards the elbow on the player was clear. And it was clear that I was careful to take two, three steps back to expel him. If I don’t take these steps, worse would happen.

– AND if the people who are involved there, the players from the other team, and even the teammates and the referee, don’t enter, I would certainly have been beaten and attacked. We can’t lose our minds and go after anyone. At the very least, respect. In any profession and any genre – he says.

Jean Carlos even published a video on social media talking about the case. The midfielder said he “asked for the head” in the bid, added that he had no intention of attacking and apologized to the referee. Despite that, the player has not looked for Déborah Cecília since the episode.

I didn’t see if he passed next to me. There is a very large flow of people in the countryside, I have not actually observed it. He didn’t even come looking for me. confirms Deborah.

Jean Carlos can be denounced to the STJD through the summary report, but there has not yet been a decision in this area. The Náutico – as an institution – did not comment on the episode. He scheduled a press conference for the midfielder for the afternoon of this Monday.

Deborah Cecília, despite what happened, remains marked as the first woman to referee a final of the Pernambuco Championship.

– I left my name written so that others can also make history too. I proved in fact that people also have the ability to whistle, be it any game, and to perform any function that man performs.