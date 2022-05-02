Agência Brasil explains the end of the health emergency

Published on April 22 of this year, Ordinance No. 913 determines the end of the public health emergency of national importance (Espin), also known as a health emergency, and will enter into force on May 22.

However, the end of the state of emergency does not affect all public policies to combat the pandemic in force, such as widespread vaccination, the acquisition of immunizations and medicines, the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the availability of hospital beds. intensive care units (ICUs), and is more closely related to the way in which the government authorized extraordinary allocation of funds to states and municipalities, exceptions to the rules for purchasing inputs and also exceptional hiring of human resources.

As the Ministry of Health explains, the success of the nationwide immunization campaign, the significant drop in the moving average of deaths from covid-19 (made by the sum of the last seven days divided by seven) and in the number of infections, in addition to the fall in the occupancy rate of ICU beds, justify the resumption of normal procedures within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS).

As explained to Brazil Agency According to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, the federal government had already been developing more specific and detailed provisions for certain aspects of the strategy against covid-19 outside Espin. “Several regulations were effective linked to Espin. The federal government was already preparing. As discussions were taking place, flexibilities and adjustments to legislation were carried out.”

Cruz informed that the end of the state of health emergency will leave as a legacy several experiences that will facilitate broad decisions in the health field. “In the health area, we had already been working to maintain the flexibilities that were considered important [durante o período de vigência] as public policy, such as telemedicine”, he added.

Another teaching considered important by the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health in relation to the covid-19 pandemic was the need to expand the training of intensive care physicians – those who care for patients in serious condition -, in addition to the need for broader access to ICU beds. in all regions of Brazil.



The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, during a press conference to explain the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (ESPIN). – Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

On warnings recently made by the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Rodrigo Cruz replied that the permanence of the world state of a pandemic is related to the inequality in the distribution of vaccines in different places, such as Africa, which has not yet reached 20% vaccination coverage.

Brazil, which stood out in the efficiency of vaccine application, already has more than 78% of the population fully vaccinated and 414.3 million doses of vaccines applied. “These are different things. Internationally understanding that there is a health emergency does not mean that this emergency remains nationally”, explained the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health.

Here are some myths about the end of the state of emergency:

» Vaccines with emergency use authorization, such as CoronaVac, will no longer be applied – ❌ MYTH 👉 The Ministry of Health negotiated an extension of the validity of emergency use of all medicines, vaccines, pharmaceutical components and equipment for 365 days after the end of Espin with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). In the case of CoronaVac, which is currently indicated for children, the folder started to specifically recommend for adults that people already immunized take booster doses with other vaccines that produce a more intense immune response.