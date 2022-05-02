Amid outbreak, 10-month-old baby is diagnosed with acute hepatitis

Singapore health authorities have confirmed that a 10-month-old baby has contracted acute hepatitis. The symptoms are being investigated and compared with those already reported by other children who have had the disease in different parts of the world.

The laboratory identified the case as negative for the common viruses that cause hepatitis, types A, B, C, D and E, as well as the other cases recorded in the current outbreak.

Credit: Urfinguss/istock 10-month-old baby contracts acute hepatitis in Singapore

The local health ministry said the baby had Covid-19 in December, although there is still no evidence that acute hepatitis is related to the coronavirus.

The researchers study a family of pathogens, called adenoviruses, that cause a range of illnesses, including the common cold.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the adenovirus had been detected in at least 74 cases. Covid-19 infection was reported in 20 of those tested and 19 cases had a co-infection with covid-19 and adenovirus.

Most intense outbreak in Europe

The current outbreak of acute hepatitis has killed at least one child and caused 17 liver transplants in different countries, according to the WHO.

The UN health agency said that, as of 21 April, cases had been reported in the UK (114), Spain (13), Israel (12), the US (9), Denmark (6), Ireland (5) , Netherlands (4), Italy (4), Norway (2), France (2), Romania (1) and Belgium (1).

Authorities have ruled out any possibility that Covid vaccines could be involved in these cases. The vast majority of children have not been vaccinated, the WHO statement said.