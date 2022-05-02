Analysis: Flamengo is scared, wakes up and plays enough to return the affection of the fans in Piauí | Flamengo

It was enough for the expense and little more than that. Flamengo, who beat Altos 2-1 on Sunday night, in Teresina, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, left the people of Piauí apprehensive, nervous and impatient. But in the end, it gave reasons for the relentless celebration of a crowd that hadn’t found their favorite club for a decade.

Paulo Sousa, Flamengo coach

And it was precisely the red-black fan of Piauí who gave life to a game dragged by Flamengo at a slow pace, especially in the first half. The additions of João Gomes and Lázaro gave life and speed to the team, which seemed to play more objectively after conceding the first goal.

Gomes and Lázaro as determinants in the comeback victory also indicate a Flamengo that had seven boys recently promoted from the base on the field. Daniel Cabral, Igor Jesus, Marcos Paulo, Victor Hugo and Petterson complete the list.

Daniel and Igor started playing in a Flamengo that led the first half in a water bath and ended up suffering a scare because of it with a kick by Betinho on the crossbar. As much as the tall grass of Albertão made the game less fast, the team had difficulty connecting plays and facilitated the actions of an Altos that did not give up attacking in counterattacks, but closed in an organized way.

Best moments: Altos-PI 1 x 2 Flamengo, for the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil 2022

Rodinei and Ayrton Lucas even opened the field and gave depth. Arrivals to the baseline, in turn, were lacking in strength. The best chance of the first half came from Diego’s long throw for Bruno Henrique to clean and kick wide. Direct and fast link exploiting the attacker’s speed.

On the return of the break, Lázaro and João Gomes replaced the midfielders and started to accelerate the actions with the ball. Pedro started to participate more in the game, and Flamengo loosened up, even if it wasn’t so intense. Until Manoel hit a beautiful bike to open the score and turn on the alert.

Altos vs Flamengo, Copa do Brasil 2022

No wonder, on the next move Bruno Henrique pressed the pressure, stole the ball and rolled for Pedro to equalize. Shortly after, David Luiz took a free kick on both posts, Victor Hugo was smart on the rebound and played with lyrics for João Gomes to turn. It only took 15 minutes of more aggressive play for the Piauienses party to be guaranteed.

With game volume, mainly in the middle, Flamengo stayed on top and created new chances. Pedro hit the post and forced Marcelo to make another great save.

In the end, 2-1 was enough for the expense and a little more. A little more that attends to the opportunities for young people and the effective participation of Pedro.

