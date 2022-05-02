Analysis: performance contrasts with numbers and exposes Vasco’s difficulty at the beginning of Serie B | vasco

Vasco finished more (17 to 13), had more possession (61%), came back with a draw away from home and remains undefeated in Serie B. In the coldness of the numbers, in theory, it could have been a good Sunday for the Vasco But the reality is different. The team remains disorganized, with a lot of difficulty in creating and, in the 1-1 draw with Tombense, abused defensive flaws in the first half.

In addition, Vasco missed the opportunity to join the G-4. Is it just the beginning of Serie B? Yes. But today there is no Vasco who can confidently say that, with this squad and the football that the team has been playing, the club will return to the First Division.

Zé Ricardo recognized the bad first half, blamed the posture and anxiety and cited the improvement in the final stage. In fact, the team came back different in the second half, organized itself defensively and looked for a draw. But it’s still very little. Vasco abuses stretched balls, makes a lot of mistakes and depends excessively on Nenê’s dead balls or the opponent’s mistake. In short, it suffers against smaller clubs, with less investment. It is in eighth – it can be overtaken by Náutico until the end of the round -, with seven points, four draws and one victory.

Vulnerability at start

The peaceful days that Zé Ricardo had to work with after his first victory in Serie B did not reflect on the match. Vasco entered the nervous field. The feeling of evolution he left against Ponte Preta was quickly forgotten. This Sunday, the team presented poor football in the first 45 minutes. Solid in the last Wednesday, the defense entered inattentive and had disastrous moments. The Minas Gerais team involved Zé Ricardo’s team and found an avenue on the right side of the Basque defense.

It was there, in fact, that Tombense opened the scoring with just five minutes. With freedom and space, Jean Lucas received, thought without being disturbed and put the ball on the back of Vasco’s defense. Gabriel Dias was planted, while Igor Henrique ran between the Vasco defender duo to get in Thiago Rodrigues’ face and open the scoring.

It was also on the right side of Vasco’s defense that Igor Rodrigues was given freedom and was overthrown by Quintero. Penalty not scored for Tombense, according to Central do Apito. All this in less than 10 minutes of gameplay. Then, the miners came to swing the net, in a collective failure of the entire defense of Vasco, including goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, but the bid was correctly canceled by the video referee, since Mingotti was in an irregular position.

Although very disorganized, spaced and slow on the field, Vasco also had chances. There were five shots in the first half, mainly in dead-ball plays. Nenê stamped the crossbar in a beautiful free-kick, and Figueiredo tried on a bicycle after a corner. In another casual move, Roger Carvalho missed the ball time after a shot forward by Vasco’s defense, and Gabriel Pec appeared free in the back of the defense. In his 100th game for the club, the striker came out in the face of the goalkeeper, but took too much and kicked out.

Competitive but uninspired

At halftime, Zé Ricardo said that the team was very nervous and needed to change a lot for the second half. The coach returned with Edimar in place of Riquelme in the final stage. Gabriel Pec and Figueiredo reversed positions.

Vasco came back better. Still little creative, but more willing, fighting for all the balls and more secure in defense. Nenê, once again, didn’t have a great performance, but he was dangerous from dead balls. The main opportunities arose in the free kicks or corners of shirt 10. In a team with little creativity and with immense offensive difficulty, their dead ball was fundamental.

And it was in the dead ball with Nenê, the team’s main weapon in Muriaé, that Vasco reached the tie. After a corner kick, Raniel deflected it with his head, the ball deflected into Roger Carvalho and went in. The referee scored an own goal by the defender of Tombense.

With the tie, Vasco calmed down a little, started to have more game volume, but continued making many offensive mistakes and had few chances to score. The team was competitive but uninspired. The fact that Yuri Lara was Vasco’s best perhaps sums up the performance. Tombense also slammed on the brakes and prioritized marking. However, he had two good opportunities. He stamped the post in a header and forced Thiago Rodrigues to make a beautiful save in a kick by Jean Lucas. In the final 15 minutes, both teams moved a lot, and the game cooled down.

Vasco returns to Rio three points behind leaders Grêmio, Bahia and Cruzeiro. The distance to the G-4 is only one. The ranking is far from hopeless in a balanced Serie B. But you have to evolve, play better and win more. The next opportunity will be on Saturday, against CSA, in São Januário.

