ANALYSIS: With a tactical change, Vitor Pereira was directly responsible for Corinthians victory

If coach Vítor Pereira had a dialogue with all the Corinthians fans at once minutes before the second half of the match against Fortaleza, could be like that:

– Faithful.

– Say it, Victor.

– I’m going to change!

It has been a long time since we saw in Brazilian football an effective change, capable of having a real effect, something that was not only a mere change of pieces, but also generated a different attitude in the team. And that happened this Sunday (1st), with Timão, for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship.

Although Timão won by just 1-0, and with an own goal, scored by midfielder Matheus Jussa, the offensive posture and, mainly, the defensive solidity shown by the white-and-white club in the second half was a ‘goal’ by the Corinthians coach, who returned to command the team from the edge of the field after recovering from Covid-19.

Corinthians’ first shot in the game was just 44 minutes into the first half, in a free kick by Róger Guedes, which Fortaleza’s goalkeeper Max Walef sent to a corner.

Meanwhile, Leão do Pici piled up opportunities, especially in mid-range shots from midfielders Matheus Jussa, Hércules and Moisés. There were ten definitions by the Ceará team in the initial stage.

Playing with three defenders, the team from Ceará dominated Timão’s midfield, which had Paulinho, until he was injured in the 26th minute of the first half, and Renato Augusto annulled. Fortaleza also saw its wings, Yago Pikachu and Juninho Capixaba, leave with great freedom.

Leão do Pici even scored a goal, which was correctly disallowed for offside by striker Silvio Romero when he took a rebound from Moisés’ kick, which had Cássio hitting clothes and splaying forward.

However, as football is unpredictable, and not fair, it is worth noting that all this tonic could have been different, if Júnior Moraes’ goal, at seven minutes, had been validated. But refereeing, correctly, signaled a hand touch before the completion of shirt 18 Corinthians.

So, making the necessary reading in favor of Corinthians, and with the tie at 0 to 0 at half-time, even “abusing luck”, Vítor Pereira returned for the second half with a change that completely changed Timão’s tactical posture. The Portuguese took one of the main athletes from the squad, Renato Augusto, who had a bad game, and put in the defender Raul Gustavo.

With the change, Alvinegro started to have more defensive solidity. Through the crack of defenders, Fortaleza’s wingers no longer had as much freedom to arrive from the sides.

With the sides resolved, the midfield also won with the entry of Raul. The Corinthians sector became more crowded, with Maycon, Du Queiroz, who had replaced Paulinho, and Willian, who evolved a lot in the initial stage, going over the marking, mainly falling on the left side.

Vítor mirrored Leão’s tactical scheme, but because he had more technical quality, he dominated the ball.

However, if defensively Timão was impeccable in the final stage, from the midfield to the front there was a lack of creativity.

There were only two shots in the second half, the goal, scored against, after a quick and short corner kick by Róger Guedes for Maycon to cross and Jussa, when moving away, launched against his own patrimony. And a kick out by Mantuan, who came in during the second half, in a move where he tightens the marking, takes the ball from Ceballos, receives a pass from Jô, invades the area, and, at the moment of finishing, is blocked by the same Ceballos, with the kick going out.

In any case, Corinthians’ change in posture from the first to the second half in Itaquera, this Sunday (1st), was totally influenced by the tactical changes made by Vítor Pereira.