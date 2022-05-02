‘Anatomy of a scandal’ has tricks in luxury wrapping

Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ (Photo: Netflix)

To the reader who decides to check “Anatomy of a Scandal” I recommend putting prejudice aside. The miniseries, which is a hit on Netflix, has doses of romance, thriller political and courtroom drama. But it really fits perfectly in that category of the show that “it’s bad, but it’s good”. Seen in this way, the production is an invitation to a delicious marathon and can be easily devoured in a weekend.

We follow a political crisis that begins with a marital betrayal. Sienna Miller is Sophie Whitehouse, wife of Conservative MP James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend, Peter Quinn from “Homeland”). In the first few scenes, he calls her, who is at a party, and asks her to come home immediately. She needs to say something important. She heeds the call, but is not alarmed: she is absolutely sure of the solid life she has built with him. Married for 12 years, they met at Oxford, a university for the well-born. They have a couple of children and live in a beautiful house. His career is on the rise, and she has a great mother routine, without any hiccups. The future is planned. But it all went wrong.

James reveals that he had an affair with an assistant. The sensationalist press discovered the infidelity, which will be news in the newspapers the next day. They need to prepare for the scandal that will erupt. Sophie supports her husband, who argues that it was all an adventure without romantic involvement. But the story gets more complicated. At the other end, we are introduced to a prosecutor, Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery, the Lady Mary of “Downton Abbey”). She will be Whitehouse’s antagonist in the ordeal that opens up to him. To say more would be to bump into the spoiler.

The plot is full of twists and turns. There are many tricks. Schemes multiply. In courtroom scenes, the text even pretends to offer some debate. It mixes moral, ethics and semiotics and rehearses a “serious” discussion about “the limits of consent”. But it’s all cosmetic. The series is adapted from a book of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. The script, not coincidentally, is signed by David E. Kelley, who was also behind “The undoing” and “Big little lies”. Marital infidelity, sexism and women’s desires for liberation are addressed here. And the treatment given to these themes is also similar: it is a kind of navigation in the opportunity, a certain “marketing feminism”.

However, “Anatomy of a scandal”, as I said at the beginning of this review, does not intend to invent gunpowder. Its aim is to produce good entertainment. And it happens.

