Aneel and Anatel discuss proposal to reduce wire tangles on power poles | Economy

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) are discussing a proposal to try to reduce the tangle of wires and cables on power poles across the country.

In April, the two agencies ended a joint public consultation on the new pole-sharing regulation.

The proposal aims to correct the irregular use of structures. The chaos of wires and cables is a common scene in cities across the country and puts lives at risk, as many of them are left loose or poorly installed.

The poles belong to energy distribution companies, but part of their spaces are shared with telecommunications companies, who must pay a kind of rent. The rules are made jointly by Aneel and Anatel

The problem is that, according to a survey carried out by Aneel in 2019, only 42% of telecom operators that use cables had a contract with an energy distributor. This shows, in the evaluation of the agencies, that companies are clandestinely occupying the distribution poles.

The proposal under discussion tries to solve this problem from the obligation to regularize the situation of the poles and to update the rules for the use of the structure. The most controversial point, however, is the regularization of the poles (see details below).

For the proposal under discussion:

energy distributors and telecommunications companies will have to regularize 2% to 3% of the poles per year for ten years;

the costs will be borne by the telecommunications companies; and

telecommunications cables in an irregular situation must be removed from the poles.

For this, a post cleaning plan will be made:

initially, the distributors must survey the real situation of the poles and publish the list of poles to be regularized, obeying the criteria established in the regulation;

then, the telecommunications operators must regularize the poles indicated by the distributors;

After the deadline for regularization, the distributors must inspect the regularized areas to certify that all the priority posts were really regularized, being able to remove the telecommunications networks that continue in an irregular situation.

According to information provided by the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee) during the public consultation, there are 50 million operational poles in the country. Aneel estimates that around 30% of the posts are in a situation of priority regularization. The estimated cost for the service would be more than BRL 20 billion.

The proposal being discussed by the agencies also allows distributors to outsource the management and regularization of poles to a pole operator, nicknamed “posteiro”.

The text submitted to public consultation also provides that telecommunications operators that want to use the poles need to have their technical projects approved by the energy concessionaire. The reference price will be established by Aneel.

During the public consultation, part of the telecommunications sector expressed concerns about the proposed rules. The main complaints were:

cost of cleaning the poles to be borne exclusively by the telecommunications companies, which they do not consider fair;

risks that the “poster” is not an independent operator;

risks of cutting cables in a regular situation; and

the fact that Aneel is responsible for determining the reference price.

The proposal received contributions until April 18, after being extended and available for a period of more than four months. Contributions may or may not be accepted by agency directors. There is no date for voting yet.