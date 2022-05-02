Angelina Jolie shelters in bunker during visit

A video released by the Ukrainian press shows Angelina Jolie being rushed to shelter in a bunker in the Eastern European country. The actress is in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission promoted by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) of the UN (United Nations).

In the images, Jolie appears accompanied by her team walking quickly to an air-raid shelter while an alarm sounds in the city of Lviv, a region that has already suffered several bombings by Russian troops.

In the recording, it is possible to hear a member of the actress’ entourage say “please don’t [filme] more.” Walking towards the bunker, Angelina Jolie greets a fan who approaches with a cell phone. Watch the video below.

Actress Angelina Jolie visited the Lviv train station yesterday, where she met Ukrainians who had to leave their homes after the Russian invasion of the country.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has lasted more than two months – the United Nations estimates that more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in recent months, equivalent to 30% of Ukraine’s pre-war population.

During the visit, the American actress talked to Ukrainian officials who receive refugees from the city of Pokrovsk and played with children.

“They must be in shock. I know how trauma affects children, but I know there are people showing how important they are, how much their voice matters,” he said. The actress was also spotted at a cafe in the same city. She signed autographs and took pictures with fans.

Angelina Jolie with children in Lviv, Ukraine Image: Government of Lviv via Reuters

Late last month, on a visit to a hospital in Rome, Italy, that took in Ukrainian children, Jolie had already expressed concern about Ukraine.

“I am praying for an end to the war. This is the only way to stop the suffering and the flight of people from conflict areas. It is horrible to see children paying the price, the lives lost, the damaged health and their trauma”, he said, at the time.