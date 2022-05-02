News

Anitta and Vanessa Hudgens meet before the MET Gala

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

anita and Vanessa Hudgens showed that their relationship is the best it can be. The two singers were photographed chatting for a moment, exchanging a few smiles, outside a hotel in New York.

They are in town for the 2022 MET Gala, which takes place this Monday (2), where Vanessa Hudgens will host the event live from the red carpet alongside LaLa Anthony.

Anitta is another one that should be present at the event. In 2021, the Brazilian singer rocked the event with an Alexandre Birman outfit.

Anitta and Alexandre Birman at the MET Gala
Anitta and Alexandre Birman at the MET Gala – Reproduction/Instagram

Anitta will be on Miley Cyrus’ new album

After two concerts that gave a lot of talk at Coachella, the singer was confirmed in the deluxe version of the album “Attention”, by Miley Cyrus. And it was the artist herself who confirmed this partnership on the afternoon of this Monday, April 25th.

Read+: Miley Cyrus’ parents announce divorce

When responding to a tweet about a possible extended disc, she soon posted the back cover of the CD where it says “Mother’s Daughter X Boys Don’t Cry (with Anitta)”. As it is a live recording album, the announcement is expected to be the presentation of the two made at this year’s Lollapalooza, in Brazil.

follow Otox at the Google News and receive alerts on the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Oil price exceeds US$ 100 for the first time in seven years after Russian invasion of Ukraine – News

February 24, 2022

Police officer knocks over man and is attacked by his own dog

April 1, 2022

The Weeknd exchanges Selena Gomez for Anitta in lyrics for a big hit at Coachella

2 weeks ago

NATO Fighters Intercept Russian Aircraft Over Baltic and Black Sea – Air & Naval Defense

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button