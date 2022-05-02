Anitta and Vanessa Hudgens meet before the MET Gala

anita and Vanessa Hudgens showed that their relationship is the best it can be. The two singers were photographed chatting for a moment, exchanging a few smiles, outside a hotel in New York.

They are in town for the 2022 MET Gala, which takes place this Monday (2), where Vanessa Hudgens will host the event live from the red carpet alongside LaLa Anthony.

Anitta is another one that should be present at the event. In 2021, the Brazilian singer rocked the event with an Alexandre Birman outfit.

Anitta and Alexandre Birman at the MET Gala – Reproduction/Instagram

Anitta will be on Miley Cyrus’ new album

After two concerts that gave a lot of talk at Coachella, the singer was confirmed in the deluxe version of the album “Attention”, by Miley Cyrus. And it was the artist herself who confirmed this partnership on the afternoon of this Monday, April 25th.

When responding to a tweet about a possible extended disc, she soon posted the back cover of the CD where it says “Mother’s Daughter X Boys Don’t Cry (with Anitta)”. As it is a live recording album, the announcement is expected to be the presentation of the two made at this year’s Lollapalooza, in Brazil.

