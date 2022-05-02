APAS SHOW brings together business, innovation and networking – Economy

The biggest event in the food and beverage sector in the Americas and the biggest supermarket fair on the planet, the APAS SHOW takes on special contours in its 36th edition, scheduled for the period between May 16th and 19th: it will be a great reunion of organizations and professionals linked to the area, after the hiatus caused by the pandemic. “Since the previous edition, in 2019, companies have diversified their activities and launched new products, at the same time that many people changed jobs, and there were cases in which children took over the positions that were their parents. There will be a lot of conversation to catch up on”, says Carlos Corrêa, superintendent of the Associação Paulista de Supermercados (Apas), organizer of the event.

A traditional characteristic of the supermarket sector, the emphasis on human relations is reflected both in the way of doing business and in the crucial importance of customer service within the establishments. Eye to eye, trust and cordiality are attributes that gained even more prominence due to the covid-19 pandemic, a period in which the supermarket sector was recognized as an essential activity. “Technological resources certainly help to produce competitive advantages, but what really makes the difference, in the end, are the people”, observes Corrêa.

This finding led to the choice of the theme “What is essential is human” for the event. The 70 lectures planned for the International Management Congress, which is part of the program, will somehow revolve around this axis. To facilitate the planning of participants, however, they were classified into six pillars: “Development and Training”, “E-Commerce and Omnichannel”, “Shopping Experience”, “Mix and Pricing”, “Smart Operation” and “Strategic Transformation”. ”. Case analyses, debates and extra conversations will give delegates the opportunity to deepen the information absorbed throughout the day.

impressive growth

Despite all the atmosphere of human interest, interaction and proximity, the event’s numbers are gigantic: more than 800 exhibitors will be present at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo, including two hundred foreigners, representing 22 countries. In addition to companies directly linked to food and beverages, there are several other sectors involved – from hygiene and beauty, logistics and equipment to companies generating renewable energy and startups that will present novelties such as augmented reality applications or heat maps that help identify the parts of a store that are having more or less movement.

The expectation is to exceed 120 thousand visitors, which would represent an increase of 15% in relation to the previous edition. It is projected that the volume of business closed during the event will exceed R$ 10 billion. “Let no one be deceived by the festive atmosphere. The APAS SHOW is a business event, with broad participation of the sector’s decision makers”, describes Corrêa. This is an impressive growth since the first edition of the event, in the early 1980s. Called at the time the São Paulo Supermarkets Convention, the pioneering meeting brought together only three exhibitors.

Four decades later, all five pavilions at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo, will be occupied by the event – ​​which results in a total area of ​​75 thousand m2. APAS SHOW will have an exclusive application to help visitors walk the five kilometers of corridors and understand where they still have to go. In addition to this “waze” function, the application will also work as a networking tool, as it will allow the scheduling of meetings at the stands.

To facilitate the continuity of networking at dinners and other evening events, the opening hours of the APAS SHOW were brought forward by two hours compared to the previous edition – it will be from 12:00 to 20:00. Interested in participating in the event – ​​as visitors, exhibitors or sponsors – must pre-register on the official website, apasshow.com, and wait for the team to contact you. The site also offers a lot of additional information, including the schedule.