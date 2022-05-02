Apple Pay is anti-competitive, says European Commission

In a preview of what could be the major antitrust lawsuit brought against Apple by the European Commission, the executive body released this Monday (2) a statement in which it reports the sending of a “statement of objections” to the American technology company. . The correspondence expressly states that the company “abused his dominant position in mobile wallet markets on iOS devices”.

The Statement of Objections sent to the Apple company today “questions only access to NFC input by third-party developers of mobile wallets for in-store payments,” the statement clarifies. The document contests the company’s decision to not open the wireless communication standard, by approximation, of iPhones to third-party apps and services, which restricts use of the feature to banks and financial institutions via Apple Pay.

Source: Caniceus/Pixabay/Reproduction.Source: Caniceus/Pixabay

What does the European Commission say about the “exclusivity” of Apple Pay?

Although Apple claims this is a purely technical issue, the European Commission claims that it is set to exclude behavior, which limits “access to a standard technology used for contactless payments with mobile devices in stores”. [o NFC ou ‘tap and go’]”. In this way, the Cupertino giant would be restricting competition in this market and preventing innovation and consumer access to technology.

According to the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, the participation of consumers in “a competitive and innovative payment landscape” is fundamental for the integration of European payment markets. However, the indication is that Apple is limiting third-party access to key technology only to force the use of its own solution, Apple Pay, says the executive.

Once confirmed, such conduct would be illegal and liable to conduct under article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which expressly prohibits the abuse of a dominant position, says Vestager.