Aquaman on the Hot Screen (05/02): Actor was injured and suffered from claustrophobia in the film by Jason Momoa and Amber Heard – Film News

Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Dolph Lundgren also form the cast of the film.

Monday is the time to start the week with great adventures, so today’s Hot Screen will feature Aquaman, the DC hit that has grossed over $1 billion worldwide. The film features Jason Momoa as the hero Arthur Curry, under the direction of James Wan (from The Conjuring franchise). In it, the character will have to assume his role as prince of the oceans to prevent a war against the surface humans.

On this journey, Arthur will have the support of Mera (Amber Heard), princess of one of the aquatic kingdoms, and Vulko (Willem Dafoe) – who secretly trained him all his life. But the path is littered with enemies, like his own brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison and Dolph Lundgren complete the cast.

Aquaman will be shown on Rede Globo this Monday, May 2, at 10:35 pm. Check out fun facts about the film below:

Rocky Actor Injured While Filming Aquaman

Dolph Lundgren had problems during the recording of Aquaman, as he felt uncomfortable and suffered from claustrophobia with the King Nereus costume – which involved a wig, beard, helmet and three levels of armor. To make matters worse, the filming of the underwater scenes used cables that ended up hurting him in the groin area.

Jason Momoa’s Request

Momoa was surprised to be chosen to play Aquaman and had only one requirement: he asked that his idol, Temuera Morrison, be cast to play Arthur’s father, Tom Curry. For those who didn’t recognize him, he is the actor responsible for playing the beloved mercenary Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise.

James Wan Almost Directed Another DC Film

Known for his visionary works in horror, James Wan was called by Warner to helm one of the next DC films. At the time, he had the chance to choose between the Aquaman and Flash solo films, but decided to choose the former because he was the underdog. In turn, the filmmaker brought a touch of horror to Aquaman, placing the Annabelle doll in the background of one of the scenes.

movie tricks

In reality, none of the underwater scenes were actually filmed at sea. What did you do? They hung the actors from cables to give the impression that they were floating or submerged. From there, it was intense special effects work to create the underwater world. Even so, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II learned to swim especially to participate in Aquaman.

Mad Max inspiration

During the battle between Arthur and Orm, an octopus appears playing drums. He would be Topo, Aquaman’s sidekick from the 50s and 60s, who knew how to switch musical instruments. Initially, Wan was unsure about putting him in the film, but he was inspired by Mad Max: Fury Road – which features a man playing a flaming guitar in the middle of a chase scene.

Aquaman sequel is coming!

The success was such that Momoa, Wan and company return for the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, scheduled for release in 2023.