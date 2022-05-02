Article | Remembering “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”, the pearl of the 8th season of ‘Game of Thrones’

‘Game of Thrones’ became one of the most watched and acclaimed shows in the history of television – and no wonder. Since 2011, when it first debuted in HBOthe series based on the writings of George RR Martin revolutionized the way of romanticizing (in the most general sense of the word) medieval narratives at the same time that it corroborated with themes so important for the understanding of the society in which we live.

Over the years, the fanbase of production became immeasurable, which demanded for more and more episodes so that the complex plots of Westeros didn’t end – reason that led the creators of the series, DB Weiss and David Benioff, and even surpassing Martin’s writings in order to finish in a grandiose way what is considered to be one of the most acclaimed series of all time. Of course, in the end, the grand finale frustrated a good part of the public and the critics, culminating in an 8th season of dubious taste and hasty conclusions that didn’t lived up to the densely carved arches over nearly a decade.

To say that the closing cycle was a disappointment is almost a pleonasm – but that doesn’t mean that everything was lost. After all, the second chapter of the eighth iteration, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”, not only fueled an atmosphere of pure angst that would anticipate the long-awaited Battle against the King in the North, but it also established itself as one of the most honest entries in the series itself. One of its most notable features, in fact, is the purposeful departure from the bloody rebelliousness of previous chapters, plunging headlong into an enviable cathartic sensibility that, at the time, left viewers with an uncontrollable need to find out what would happen next.

Here, the story focuses on its certain cores, but bows to the incredible performative chemistry of two characters: the first of them, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), infused with a compelling arc of redemption, facing demons and ghosts that guided him through the long winter years to the height of his forgiveness. In addition to meeting Bran (Isaac Hempstead), he heads towards Sansa’s presence (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), swearing allegiance and showing how sorry he is to have trusted his merciless sister, Cersei (Lena Headey).

The premise that drives them is to hide an ace up their sleeves – which has already been proven in many ways, from the most unexpected to the most cruel. But it’s practically impossible not to feel a pang of compassion for Jaime’s latest attempt to redeem himself, to do what’s right. It’s to be expected that Daenerys doesn’t believe it right from the start – at least not until Brienne intervenes (Gwendoline Christie), who nourishes her reservations, but makes it very clear that Jaime is a man of honor and that he even helped her to survive.

In fact, it is at this moment that the intertwining between the two characters gains a new layer. Brienne and Jaime steal the spotlight in subtle and magical declarative sequences, bringing out emotional moments of vulnerability. In each of the microsequences they star in, the expression of struggle fades to give way to a farewell between two extremely complex constructions. Whether in the training ground outside the castle, or in front of the fire taking a last sip of wine before walking to their death. Christie and Coster-Waldau share a breathtaking expressiveness, tearing at our hearts as they accept the fate that has been written for them.

And even with those scenes, it’s one in particular that sums up the duo’s journey through the series: in a conversation with the other Knights of Winterfell, who gather inside a deconstructed Round Table, so to speak, Brienne maintains her pose as she regrets that she cannot be consecrated a Knight due to tradition; in a final act of kindness and even gratitude for all the warrior has done to him, Jaime stands up and uses his own royal nomenclature to turn it into what he always wanted, culminating in a representation of modesty and happiness focused on the Brienne’s smile – whose allegory may even enter as a reaffirmation of her expected downfall in the battle against the Night Army.

Narrative is not the only one to gain a voice here. As mentioned above, Nutter makes good use of classical references to cultivate the feeling of agony in us. The viewers’ growing impatience is due to the deliberate slowness with which the episode moves – and don’t think that the last dialogues of our dear main characters arise to “fill sausage”. There is no prolixity involved within the chapter, but a humanizing treatment whose support makes clear allusion to the trilogy ‘Lord of the Rings’, more precisely in the moments that precede the memorable battle of Helm’s Deep. The beautiful use of the luminous ending and the presence of a minimally comforting song contribute to this disturbing feeling – and already set the tone for the next events.

It is necessary to say that other characters also receive their moment of glory and make room for subplots to be explored in the very near future. Sansa stands up to Daenerys by defending the North and making it clear that her family and kingdom will not submit to others, calling into question Khaleesi’s megalomaniacal desire to sit on the Iron Throne as the “supreme queen”; Arya (Maisie Williams) she gives herself over to carnal pleasure, deciding to think about herself before starting to fight and causing a certain uproar in the most unprepared; and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) begins to feel useless as he realizes that, following his mistress’s orders, he will remain in the last place he would like to be: backstage.