Atlético-MG announces finalists of the third contest of the “Manto da Massa”, see the shirts | athletic-mg

For the third consecutive year, Atlético-MG fans will be able to have another “Manto da Massa”, a special edition of the Galo shirt designed by a fan. The contest had the finalists announced on Monday. There are 13 models in popular vote.

Shirts registration ended at the end of May. The designs went through a committee of evaluators, until reaching the 13 candidates for the final. The rule was that the drawings would have to make references to Arena MRV, future home of the Rooster.

Now, fans will be able to choose the most beautiful model through the “Manto da Massa” website. The deadline for closing voting is May 9. Whoever wins, in addition to winning a model of the new shirt, takes home R$ 13 thousand in prizes.

1 of 3 The 13 finalists of the Manto da Massa 2022 — Photo: Publicity/Atlético The 13 finalists of the Manto da Massa 2022 – Photo: Disclosure/Atlético

The third Manto da Massa will continue with the signing of Le Coq, Atlético’s sporting goods supplier, who will leave the club in June. After this period, Atlético will have the official shirts signed by Adidas.

In the agreement between the club and the German company, it was agreed that Galo will be entitled to launch new “Mantos da Massa” even if Adidas does not want to participate in the project.

The “Manto da Massa” was a project developed by Atlético-MG from 2020. That year, the first edition of the contest generated 110 thousand shirts sold in two weeks on the internet, generating a profit to the club of R$ 9 million. There were problems with the delivery of the shirts, and the logistics system was modified in 2021.

Last year, Atlético again launched the “Manto da Massa 113”, in allusion to the anniversary. There were almost 120 thousand shirts in the second edition, with revenues of R$ 20 million for the club (profit of R$ 7 million).

