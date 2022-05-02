Auxílio Brasil: check the payment schedule for May | Economy

Auxílio Brasil recipients will start receiving their May installments of the benefit from the 18th.

The minimum benefit amount is BRL 400. Auxílio Brasil maintained the Bolsa Família deposit dates, which work according to the end of the Social Registration Number (NIS). See the payment schedule below:

Auxílio Brasil payment schedule in 2022 — Photo: Economia/g1

Auxílio Brasil payments began on November 17, the same day the government released the last installment of Emergency Aid, instituted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April, 18.06 million families were served by the program, totaling resources of R$ 7.4 billion.

Benefits are paid through the social savings account or regular checking accounts. Anyone enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) can automatically open a digital social savings account to receive payment.

The aid is paid to families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105; and those in poverty monthly family income per capita between R$105.01 and R$210.

There are three possibilities:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must look for a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving. Click here to see how to register for CadÚnico