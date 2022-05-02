BC postpones consultation of ‘forgotten money’ in banks

The new round of consultations on the so-called “forgotten money”, scheduled for this Monday (2), was postponed due to the strike of Central Bank servers. No new date has yet been announced.

The system was implemented by BC in February of this year and is temporarily suspended for improvements and the release of new features.

“The BC civil servants’ strike jeopardized the development schedule for the SVR (Values ​​Receivable System) improvements. The SVR return deadline, scheduled for May 2, will be postponed. The new date will be communicated in advance.” , said the municipality.

The values ​​receivable system is a service that allows individuals and companies to check if they have forgotten funds in banks and other institutions in the financial system and, if so, to know the amount and how to request a refund.

BC servers went on strike in early April to pressure the government to grant salary increases. In the last week, the strike was suspended, but the category maintained the mobilization, with partial daily stoppages.

Check out the step-by-step procedure for withdrawing the money below:

Step 1

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br on the date and withdrawal period informed in the first consultation. If you have forgotten what day it was, you can return to the system in the recap.

step 2

Log in with the Gov.br account (silver or gold level).

If the citizen does not yet have an account at this level, he/she must register immediately or increase the security level (in the case of bronze-type accounts) on the Gov.br website or application.

The BC advises the account holder not to leave to create the account and adjust the level on the day of scheduling the redemption.

step 3

Read and accept the disclaimer.

step 4

Check the amount receivable, the institution that must return the amount and the origin (type) of the amount receivable. The system may provide additional information, if applicable.

step 5

Click on the option indicated by the system:

“Request here”: to return the amount via Pix, within 12 working days. The user must choose one of the Pix keys, inform personal data, and save the protocol number in case he needs to contact the institution.

“Request via Institution”: For non-Pix users. In this case, it will be necessary to contact the telephone number or e-mail provided to arrange the method of withdrawal with the institution.

Important: On the information screen of the amounts receivable, the citizen must consult the institution’s service channels by clicking on its name.

The BC asks citizens to be careful not to fall for scams: never click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram, or make any type of payment to access the values. Neither the BC nor the banks will ask you to provide personal data, much less passwords, to release the money.



next phases

If your balance is zero, it is possible that in the next phase of releasing funds, amounts receivable may appear in your account. This stage is scheduled for May.

Currently, the platform aggregates five different data:

Closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

Fees improperly charged, provided they are provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC;

Installments or obligations related to credit operations unduly charged, provided they are provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC;

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries of credit unions;

Unsought Resources from Terminated Consortium Groups;

In the next stages, seven more pieces of information should be gathered:

Fees improperly charged, not provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC

Installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, not provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC

Closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance

Registration accounts maintained by securities brokerage companies and securities distributing companies for the registration of closed customer operations with available balance

Entities in extrajudicial liquidation

FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund)

FGCoop (Credit Cooperative Guarantee Fund)

*With information from Reuters and Agência Brasil