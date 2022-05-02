Between selfies, smiles and almost a goal, David Luiz takes the lead in a Flamengo embraced by Piauí | Flamengo

Sympathy, sense of responsibility as a leader and affective memory. These are just some of the factors that turned David Luiz into the protagonist of Flamengo’s trip to Piauí. Without Arrascaeta and Gabigol, the defender would naturally occupy the position of one of the most popular among the fans and went further by allowing himself to get close to the fans who celebrated and overcrowded all the places where the delegation passed in Teresina.

Standing out on the field with a safe performance and the free kick that touched the two posts before João Gomes’ goal, David Luiz wasted sympathy outside of him. Since landing, he has been the most helpful player to fans for selfies and hugs. As he got off the bus at the hotel’s door, he went to meet the hundreds of fanatics who were waiting for Flamengo in Piauí after a decade.

– It’s gratifying! We don’t have many opportunities to play here. I came here when I was 17 to 18 years old. Coming back after half my life makes me very happy and I tried somehow to repay all that affection. I had the opportunity to come here very young and it is very beautiful to come back with all this affection.

“It was human warmth, pure love, and it’s up to us to always recognize that and try to reciprocate,” the defender said after the match.

At the end of the 2-1 victory over Altos, in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, on Sunday night, David Luiz went to the fans in the stands of the Albertão stadium to salute and throw his shirt. As if that wasn’t enough, he met fans again at the hotel door after dinner, just before the delegation took a chartered flight to Rio de Janeiro.

On the other hand, the fans did not refrain from shouting the player’s name in chorus at every moment, making him one of the most applauded in Piauí. The passage through Teresina, in turn, is not unprecedented and brings with it an affective memory for David Luiz, who was in the city with Vitória in the 4-3 over River, for Série C of the Brasileirão in 2006. It was one of the last games before to be traded for a 15-year trajectory in Europe.

Smiling, David even took children in his arms shortly after an interview in a mixed zone where he celebrated the triumph that sends the red-black classification to the round of 16:

– I was happy for João’s goal, for winning a very difficult game, in difficult conditions. We had maturity after conceding the first goal, a beautiful goal. Even with a lot of changes, new boys, everyone helped each other out and came out with the victory.

With the 2-1 victory, Flamengo plays for the draw on the 11th to stay alive in the Copa do Brasil. Before that, however, the team faces Talleres, on Wednesday, in Cordoba, Argentina, to qualify for the round of 16 also in the Libertadores de América. Sunday, at 11 am, the team faces the classic with Botafogo, at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, for the fifth round of the Brasileirão.